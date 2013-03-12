TelcoDepot.com Starts Offering the Award Winning GuardNVR Software for IP Cameras, Online Availability Only

Bay Shore, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- TelcoDepot.com has launched the award-winning GuardNVR software for IP Cameras on its online store. GuardNVR supports network and analogue cameras of all leading manufacturers. As new cameras become available new camera drivers can be easily added on. This completes a modern business infrastructure by adding an IP camera security layer to an already established telephone system network.



A single GuardNVR server can support up to 20 cameras, enabling customers to purchase the required number of camera licenses (2, 7, 10, 13, 16, etc.) without having to pay for unwanted capacity. GuardNVR is a reliable security product from Quadrox, which can be installed as a separate server or integrated with existing solutions like access control or Building Management Systems.



Multiple GuardNVR servers and GuardNVR devices can be managed through Enterprise Service, Quadrox's unique video management concept for medium and large-scale businesses.



Note: TelcoDepot.com may provide discount(s) on this product. Please inquire with TelcoDepot.com customer service.



"TelcoDepot.com provides customers with state-of-the-art security and surveillance solutions for business, and the award-winning GuardNVR software is another reliable product that adds value and advanced functionality to small business security systems," said a company representative.



To learn more about the TelcoDepot.com GuardNVR software for IP Cameras, including available support options, discounts and pricing, visit telcodepot.com/guide/dvr-control-software/155. For additional inquiries, call TelcoDepot.com support lines on 1-800-390-1200 or send an email to info@telcodepot.com.



