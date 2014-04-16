Milwaukee, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Telcom & Data enables customers to buy Polycom Soundstation from the best-selling company of conference phones. The quality of calls is clear and impeccable that ultimately results in more productive conversations. With a feature of 360 degree microphone, it can cover everything that is spoken and reaches onto the other side of the conversation, no matter where one sits.



If customers are willing to expand the system, they can include more speakers and microphones. They offer the most comprehensive line including SoundStation2 Soundstation Wireless, IP and VTX conference phones.



Furthermore, one must agree that they offer the most affordable range of Polycom Phones and among them Polycom Voicestation is a reasonable conference phone designed for use by 2 to 4 people. With its full duplex technology, one can get the natural two-way conversation and remove background noise and highlights the person speaking.



While discussing more about conference services, a spokesperson from Conference Bridges, powered by Telcom & Data mentions, “Our conferencing specialist is waiting to help you now with all of your conferencing needs. If you have never used a conferencing system or you are a power user of conference calling, Telcom & Data’s exceptional services can get you dialled in now. We offer many of the top performing web conferencing, webinar and online training services at some of the lowest prices available today.”



Now as alternative, customers can try to make one platform work for all of their needs.



About Telcom & Data

Telcom & Data, Inc. helps organizations improve business through Audio and Web Conferencing. They carry conference call equipment and conferencing products from leading manufacturers including Polycom, Clear One, Konftel, Revolabs, Sonexis, XOP Networks, Forum Communications and more. Thousands of businesses world-wide have benefited from their conferencing solutions and provides a tailor-made solution to their clients. They deliver complete analysis based on one’s company vision, needs, growth, and budget. Every conferencing product they sell including HD Conference Room Solutions, Teleconferencing Bridges, Conference Phones, and Multi Point Video Conference systems have been tried and tested for reliability, ease of use, integration, and manufacturer’s support.



For more information, please visit- www.conference-bridge.net



Contact Details-

2625 S Greeley St.

Suite 200

Milwaukee, WI 53207, USA

Phone: (888) 565-6999

(414) 831-5830