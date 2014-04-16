Milwaukee, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Telcom & Data offers one of the best conference call services for all audio and web conferencing solutions. Now it has been experienced that teleconferencing is no longer a luxury, instead it is considered to be a need in order to manage information effectively and remain reasonable. When it comes to travel far for business meetings, one has to be more efficient while concentrating on other areas of work. Since conferencing is reachable, so it is the most competent way through which one can have weekly sales meetings, help desk support, distance learning from the same place.



Talking more about their services, a spokesperson from Telcom & Data (parent company) elaborates, “We allow felicity in services so that one can be aware that owning your own conference call bridge can significantly reduce travel expenses, also provides an ease to use system that is in practise to your definite requirements. We convey the best in conference call bridges by manufacturers including Polycom, Sonexis, Forum Communications, XOP Networks, and Compunetix. In addition, outsourcing conference calls to a conference call service can be cost-effective for smaller users, but for everyday users, it can save thousands annually.”



They also offer bridges solutions to Government, Business, and Military applications from small 8 port analog audio conference systems to new state of the art custom VoIP and SIP Audio and Web Conferencing that go up to 960 ports.



About Conference Bridges

Telcom & Data, Inc. helps organizations improve business through Audio and Web Conferencing. They carry conference call equipment’s and conferencing products from leading manufacturers including Polycom, Clear One, Konftel, Revolabs, Sonexis, XOP Networks, Forum Communications and more. Thousands of businesses world-wide have benefited from their conferencing solutions and provides a tailor-made solution to their clients. They deliver complete analysis based on one’s company vision, needs, growth, and budget. Every conferencing product they sell including HD Conference Room Solutions, Teleconferencing Bridges, Conference Phones, and Multi Point Video Conference systems have been tried and tested for reliability, ease of use, integration, and manufacturer’s support.



For more information, please visit - http://www.conference-bridge.net/



Contact Details-

2625 S Greeley St.

Suite 200

Milwaukee, WI 53207, USA

Phone: (888) 565-6999

(414) 831-5830