TeleBlend Announces Two New Internet Phone Plans; Making National and International Calling an Affordable Breeze

By utilizing the existing power of a broadband internet connection, TeleBlend allows its customers to make local, long-distance and international calls at a fraction of the cost of traditional phone service.



The company has been a major player in the internet phone landscape with its flagship $15.95 per month Unlimited calling in the US and Canada plan in addition its $99 per year calling plans.



As the critics expected, the announcement of two new plans is big news for the telecommunications industry.



The first new plan, ‘ TeleBlend Standard Residential’, offers unlimited calling in the US, Canada and Puerto Rico for just $6.95 per month (for the first three months, $15.95 thereafter). The plan also includes a $10 credit every month to call anywhere in the world – translating to around eight hours of talk-time to the UK, or nine hours to China and 200 more countries.



The second plan, ‘ TeleBlend Premium World’, includes unlimited calling to over 70 countries including China, India, Germany, Vietnam and many more – all for just $9.95 (for the first three months; $17.95 thereafter).



“Both services include the feature-rich bundles that we have become famous for,” says Ranil Egodahewage, of TeleBlend.



He continues, “We offer over thirty features such as call forwarding that can find users on multiple numbers, voicemail to email, call blocking, voicemails in the cloud, contacts in the cloud and much, more. And of course, fundamental services such as Caller ID, Call Waiting, Emergency 911 calling and 3-way calling are also included.”



Each TeleBlend customer can manage all of their services and features in the ‘cloud’, wherever they are.



“In today’s fast paced society, it is vital that home telephone communications can be managed from anywhere, has the flexibility to forward easily when you are on the go and have features that conventional telephone services simply cannot offer. People demand more from their home telephone services than just the ability to make and receive calls. In addition to our great prices, features such as call blocking, music on hold and even the ability to listen on any computer to someone leaving you a message is what helps us stand out from the crowd,” Egodahewage concludes.



To find out more, please visit: http://www.teleblend.com



About TeleBlend

TeleBlend is a broadband phone service provider that offers phone service to homes around the nation with coverage in 85% of the US. Powered by your existing high-speed internet connection, the TeleBlend service offers you a full featured telephone line at an amazing, low introductory price of $6.95 or $9.95 per month.



All the best features are included, and you can add as many Service-Plan Add-ons as you like for all your needs. From Powermail that allows you to screen your calls from your PC to virtual numbers, at TeleBlend we have everything you need. Why pay more?



We are determined to provide the consumer with a phone service that is easy to use, easy to understand and best of all, easy to pay for. That is why we are focused on driving down the costs and passing those savings on to the consumer. We are confident that once you use our reliable, full featured phone service and experience our courteous customer service folks, you will make the right decision and remain a part of the TeleBlend family. It’s your call. TeleBlend.