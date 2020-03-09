Telecom Analytics Market Technology, Future Trends, Market Opportunities 2026 & Key Players : Teradata, Tibco, Adobe, Cisco, IBM, Tableau

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2020 -- The latest research, Telecom Analytics Market allows companies and individuals learn more about the yesteryears, present and potential buyers in the Telecom Analytics Market for the forecast period, 2019 to 2026. Most importantly, the study enables business owners to understand and make better business decisions by pinpointing the current demands and needs of the consumers. The collection of data with an aim to offer clarity on consumer behaviour in a particular region where the Telecom Analytics Market players operate makes the report more valuable. Apart from this, the study evaluates the competitors in a specific country. Another critical aspect that is covered by this literature on Telecom Analytics Market is the effective assessment of small marketing campaigns.



The need to reduce customer churn and increase customer satisfaction, growth in need to automate workflow and streamline telecom analytics operations, increase in demand for fraud detection due to network attacks, surge in adoption of customer-centric strategies, as well as rise in awareness about the benefits of telecom analytics are the major factors that fuel the growth of the telecom analytics market. However, lack of awareness about telecom analytics solution is expected to hinder the telecom analytics market growth. On the contrary, integration of new technologies such as machine learning and AI in telecom analytics is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.



The research further holds ample information to enable stakeholders in their decision-making process, especially associated with problem identification, finding the best solutions as well as opportunities in the Telecom Analytics Market for the forecast period, 2019 to 2026. The study further document marketing benchmarks that a business owner is expected to complete in order to sustain in the highly saturated market. Besides, the marketing efforts and constant improvements introduced to the marketing strategy by major vendors' forms an important part of the study.



The report helps product manufacturers connect directly to their target audience by including thoughts and opinions from companies and individuals who are unbiased and less emotionally attached to recent developments, products or services. The study empowers field marketing executives to gain a new angle on how they should go about a new launch, a new product or brand positioning. As a part of their exercise, the researchers have not only provided the sales estimation of the products and services but have also documented the winning strategies required to achieve and maximize the profits.



The company profiles of telecom analytics market players included in this report are SAP SE, Oracle, SAS Institute, Teradata, Tibco, Adobe, Cisco, IBM, Tableau, and Sisense.



Besides, helping the audience uncover and understand the potential challenges and problems the report includes the reactions of the buyers about new products or services. This information can enlighten all further development desired to suit the target market. In addition, the statistics on prominent Telecom Analytics Market players shows how to measure up against established competitors and then take necessary action. Business owners can find the information they need to decide whether to take an action or not. It makes it obvious if a new product planned by the manufacturers meets the customer needs.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

- Solution

- Services



By Deployment

- Cloud

- On-premise



By Organization Size

- Large enterprises

- Small & Medium sized Enterprises (SMEs)



By Application

- Customer Management

- Network Management

- Sales & Marketing Management

- Risk & Compliance Management

- Others



The telecom analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, organization size, application, and region. By component, the market is categorized into solution and service. On the basis of deployment, it is classified into on-premise and cloud. As per organization size, market is divided into large enterprises and small & medium sized enterprises (SMEs). Depending on application, it is divided into customer management, network management, sales & marketing management, risk & compliance management, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

- What category of customers will buy more products or services during the forecast period 2019 to 2026?

- What type of customers is buying the products or services?

- What are the trends dominating the Telecom Analytics Market and influencing the lives of the buyers at the moment?

- What would be the most effective and best roadmap for vendors operating in the Telecom Analytics Market for generating more revenues?

- How are the products priced?

- Who are the real competitors?



The software segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The telecom analytics market by component covers software and services. The software segment outperforms the services segment and would see maturation in the future, due to a higher adoption of software. Telecom analytics software are currently being deployed to cater to complex Business Intelligence (BI) requirements of the telecom industry vertical. These requirements include churn reduction; fraud detection; risk management; cross-sell and upsell product and services plans; customer segmentation and analysis; revenue management; and security and compliance.



