Telecom analytics is a kind of business intelligence specifically applied and packaged to fulfill the complex needs of telecommunication organizations. It is aimed at decreasing operational costs and maximizing profits by increasing sales, decreasing fraud and improving risk management. Telecom analytic solutions generally extend well beyond what standard business intelligence solutions offer for reporting and monitoring and may include complex multidimensional forecasting and analysis. It involves text analytics, data mining, forecasting and optimization, and multidimensional analyses, as well as the use of predictive and descriptive modeling. Analytics is applied to telecommunications so as to improve visibility and gain real insight into the core operations and internal processes of the organization.

On 20 Feb. 2018, Nokia and StarHub have co-developed analytics services for digital cities.

On 25 July 2018, IBM has teamed up with NETSCOUT to integrate the latterâ€™s network analytics tools into its telecommunications analytics suite.

On 23 Aug 2017, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has announced TelefÃ³nica Colombia has selected HPE Telecom Analytics solutions to optimize its network infrastructure to deliver more personalized services and improve customer experiences.



On-Going Indispensable Need for Churn Prevention

Enhanced Implications for Revenue Management

Increasing Vulnerability to Attacks and Rise in Suspicious Activities



Growing Significance of PBX in Internal Operations

Vulnerability of Mobile Devices

Supplementation of up selling Techniques to Engage Subscribers



by Industry (IT and Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics, Defense and Government, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Energy and Utilities, Others), Service (Implementation, Consulting, Training & support), Hardware (Servers, Storage, Network equipment), Software Application (Customer Analytics, Network Analytics, Market Analytics, Price Analytics, Service Analytics)



On 7 May 2018, Nokia has acquired SpaceTime Insight to expand its Internet of Things (IoT) portfolio and IoT analytics capabilities, and accelerate the development of new IoT applications for key vertical markets.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



