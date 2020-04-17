Telecom Analytics Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2019–2026 - SAP, Oracle, SAS

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2020 -- Telecom analytics incorporates sophisticated business intelligence technologies that are designed to meet the complex requirements of telecom organizations. These include increase in sales, reducing churn and fraud, improving risk management, and decreasing operational costs. In addition, telecom analytics streamlines telecom analytics processes and decreases costs by improving the response as well as closure times.



The need to reduce customer churn and increase customer satisfaction, growth in need to automate workflow and streamline telecom analytics operations, increase in demand for fraud detection due to network attacks, surge in adoption of customer-centric strategies, as well as rise in awareness about the benefits of telecom analytics are the major factors that fuel the growth of the telecom analytics market. However, lack of awareness about telecom analytics solution is expected to hinder the telecom analytics market growth. On the contrary, integration of new technologies such as machine learning and AI in telecom analytics is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.



Major Key Players of the Telecom Analytics Market are:

SAP, Oracle, SAS Institute, Teradata, Tibco, Adobe, Cisco, IBM, Tableau, and Sisense.



The telecom analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, organization size, application, and region. By component, the market is categorized into solution and service. On the basis of deployment, it is classified into on-premise and cloud. As per organization size, market is divided into large enterprises and small & medium sized enterprises (SMEs). Depending on application, it is divided into customer management, network management, sales & marketing management, risk & compliance management, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Major Types of Telecom Analytics Market covered are:

Solution and Service



Major Applications of Telecom Analytics Market covered are:

Customer Management

Network Management

Sales & Marketing Management

Risk & Compliance Management, and Others



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Telecom Analytics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Telecom Analytics market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Telecom Analytics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Telecom Analytics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Telecom Analytics Market Size

2.2 Telecom Analytics Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Telecom Analytics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Telecom Analytics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Telecom Analytics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Telecom Analytics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Telecom Analytics Sales by Product

4.2 Global Telecom Analytics Revenue by Product

4.3 Telecom Analytics Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Telecom Analytics Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Telecom Analytics industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



