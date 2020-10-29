New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2020 -- The Telecom Application programming interface market is expected to grow from USD 100 billion in 2018 to USD 473.33 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period. The escalating competition amongst the telecom service providers to make better and improved services available to consumers at affordable prices to gain a competitive edge is expected to drive the market for telecom APIs.



The report is updated with the latest happenings in the Telecom Application Programming Interface (API) market across the globe pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic, which has been declared a public health emergency, has disrupted the lives across the world since its outbreak in late 2019. The pandemic has severely affected the Telecom Application Programming Interface (API) industry and many of its key segments due to supply chain disruptions and financial difficulties it has caused. There has been a significant decrease in the demand and changes in trends as the population is adjusting to a COVID-19 world. The report assesses the initial impact of the crisis and offers a future outlook on the impact to offer a better understanding of the market dynamics in a post-COVID-19 scenario.



Major Players Profiled in the Report:



Vodafone Group PLC (UK), Twillo Inc. (US), Alcatel-Lucent (France), AT&T Inc. (US), Apigee Corporation (US), Telefonica (Spain) Orange S.A. (France), Verizon Communications (US), Nexma Inc. (US), Fortumo (Estonia), LocationSmart (US), and Aspect Software (US) among other players.



The investigative research report offers a complete analysis of the challenges, restraining factors, market growth prospects, technological and product advancements, R&D developments, threats, competitive landscape, regional bifurcation, and lucrative investment opportunities. The research sheds light on the strategic initiatives taken by the prominent players to gain a robust footing in the market.



Key Benefits of the Telecom Application Programming Interface (API) Report:



Clear understanding of the Telecom Application Programming Interface (API) industry and a detailed value chain analysis

Comprehensive view of the current market scenario along with historical analysis and a forecast estimation

Panoramic view of the competitive landscape to provide a competitive edge to the readers

Strategic recommendations to assist in the informed decision-making process and formulating investment strategies



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Telecom Application Programming Interface (API) market on the basis of type, application, distribution channel, and region:



Type of telecom API (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)



SMS, MMS and RCS API

Payment API

Web RTC API

IVR/Voice Store and Voice Control API

ID/SSO and Subscriber API

Location API

Content Delivery API

M2M and IoT API

Others (Quality of Service, Device Information, and Advertising API)



End-User (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)



Internal Developer

Partner Developer

Enterprise Developer

Long Tail Developer



Telecom Application Programming Interface (API) Market Analysis by Regional Bifurcation:



The report is segmented into key regions of the world to offer a better understanding of the market based on production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, presence of key market players, import/export, revenue share and contribution, and market share and size.



The key regions assessed in the report are:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The report also offers a SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape along with a detailed analysis of M&A activities, partnerships, business expansion deals, and technological and product portfolio.



