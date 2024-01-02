Telecom Application Programming Interface (API) Market May Set Massive Growth by 2030

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2024 -- The Latest research coverage on Telecom Application Programming Interface (API) Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.



Major & Emerging Players in Telecom Application Programming Interface (API) Market:-

Vodafone Group PLC (United Kingdom), AT&T, Inc. (United States), Telefonica (Spain), Apigee Corporation (United States), Twilio, Inc. (United States), Alcatel-Lucent (France), Orange S.A. (France), Verizon Communications, Inc.(United States), Xura, Inc. (United States), Nexmo, Inc. (United States)



The global Telecom Application Programming Interface (API) market is expected to witness high demand in the forecasted period due to recent developments and alterations in the IT sector are complimenting the telecom infrastructure with digital enhancements. The Telecom Application Program Interface (API) allows a third-party company to access data/information from telecom network operators for application support and delivery of value-added services (VAS). The revenue of a telecom API provider is increased by sharing the APIs with OTT providers so that they may charge users for extra bandwidth, by providing developers with extensive and accurate data, and by sharing the API internally with programmers to develop better operation solutions. Due to the expansion of cloud technologies and mobile internet, telecom carriers are projected to embrace more telecom API.



December 2, 2020, OIF has announced the completion of its multi-vendor 2020 Transport SDN Application Programming Interface (API) Interoperability Demonstration. To validate the benefits of transport SDN worldwide and transport network transformation for the 5G era, OIF members participated in a ten-week-long interoperability testing exercise in Telefonica's Madrid lab.



On 18th March 2019, AT&T is giving businesses additional customer service options with Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). The new AT&T API Marketplace provides businesses pre-packaged software code to embed in their websites and applications, enabling simpler, faster, and more efficient ways to communicate with customers in near real-time.



On 14th June 2021, Vodafone has unveiled its strategic vendors Dell, NEC, Samsung Electronics, Wind River, Capgemini Engineering, and Keysight Technologies to jointly deliver the first commercial deployment of Open Radio Access Network (RAN) in Europe. The company believes the move will spark other large-scale Open RAN launches and spearhead the next wave of digital transformation across Europe.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Identity Management, Maps & Location, Payment, Voice/Speech, SMS, MMS & RCS), Services (SMS, MMS, and RCS API, WebRTC API, Payment API, Content Delivery API, ID/SSO and subscriber API, IVR/voice store and voice-control API, M2M and IoT API, Location API, Others), User Type (Internal Telecom Developer, Long Tail Developer, Enterprise Developer, Partner Developer, Other)



Market Trends:

Upsurging Demand for Advanced Telecom Services

High Adoption of M2M Device among End-User



Opportunities:

High Demand for Start-ups in Emerging Markets

The Rising Adoption of IoT



Market Drivers:

Improving Telecom User Experience

Moderation of Telecom Network Services



Challenges:

Security Concern In Opening Operator API's

Rising Competition From the OTT Service Provider



Some Point of Table of Content:

Chapter One: Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Market Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Value Chain of Telecom Application Programming Interface (API) Market

Chapter Four: Players Profiles

Chapter Five: Global Telecom Application Programming Interface (API) Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Six: North America Telecom Application Programming Interface (API) Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Seven: Europe Telecom Application Programming Interface (API) Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eight: Asia-Pacific Telecom Application Programming Interface (API) Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Telecom Application Programming Interface (API) Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Ten: South America Telecom Application Programming Interface (API) Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eleven: Global Telecom Application Programming Interface (API) Market Segment by Types

Chapter Twelve: Global Telecom Application Programming Interface (API) Market Segment by Applications



What are the market factors that are explained in the Telecom Application Programming Interface (API) Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



