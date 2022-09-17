Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2022 -- Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Analysis 2022:



Telecom billing and revenue management is the process of managing a telecom service provider's communication services. It entails providing information about network usage, managing customer payments and invoices, and calculating billing and charging information. The solution is widely used by telecommunications services providers and digital service providers for enhancing their operational efficiency by optimizing their networks.



The telecommunications sector is expected to play a major role in the demand for telecom billing and revenue management solutions during the forecast period. With the growing telecommunications sector, there has been an increase in network charging systems that are not easily scalable.



"According to SNS Insider, Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Size is was valued at US$ 15.61 bn in 2021 and Grow at US$ 32.83 Bn by end of 2028, with growing healthy CAGR of 11.2% during the Forecast Period 2022-2028."



Major Company Profiles included in Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market are:



- Accenture plc

- Cerillion

- Comarch SA.

- CSG Systems International, Inc

- HP Development Company

- L.P.

- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

- Intracom Telecom

- Mahindra Comviva

- Oracle Corporation

- SAP SE



Telecom Billing and Revenue Management market research includes a thorough competitor study, operational background information, and SWOT analysis. According to the market study, they were able to increase their market share and global footprint through mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, product launches, and agreements. The research examines macroeconomic and microeconomic variables that may affect market demand. The sector is anticipated to expand in the next years as a result of the use of cutting-edge technologies and industrial improvements.



The research study looks at COVID-19's present market position as well as regions with the potential for future growth. The market size, revenue, production, consumption, gross margin, pricing, and market-influencing factors are all covered in great detail in this research. The market is in-depth examined in the study for the relevant time frame. The report examines the main variables that are driving and inhibiting the Telecom Billing and Revenue Management industry, as well as present trends and untapped market potential.



Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Segmentation Analysis 2022



The Telecom Billing and Revenue Management market has been divided into segments based on product type, end use, and application, claims the market report. The market share and growth rate of each market segment are used to assign grades. The specialists also investigated a variety of industries that could benefit manufacturers in the upcoming years. Market research gives participants a thorough insight of the sector by providing precise value and volume projections. Data on market share, consumption, production, market attractiveness, and other pertinent criteria are used to assess the study's segments.



Major Segments and Sub-Segment of Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market are Listed Below:



On The Basis of Component:

- Solution

? Billing Management

? Account Management

? Others

- Services

? Professional Services

? Managed services



On The Basis of Deployment Model:

- On-premises

- Cloud



On The Basis of Operator Type:

- Mobile Operator

- Internet Service Providers



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Telecom Billing and Revenue Management are as follows:

- History Year: 2016-2020

- Base Year: 2021

- Estimated Year: 2022

- Forecast Year 2022 to 2028



Regional Analysis Covered in this report:



– North America [United States, Canada]

– Europe [Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia]

– Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia]

– Latin America [Mexico, Brazil, Argentina]

– Middle East & Africa [Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE]



Regional Analysis:



The U.S. commands a share of 33.2% in the Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Demand and is expected to keep it intact by experiencing a CAGR of 9.9% and an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 9.3 Bn to reach a total market valuation of US$ 12.7 Bn by the end of 2030.



Competitive Scenario of Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Industry



The key market participants' company descriptions, growth goals, and business strategies are examined in the research. Its statistical study of the global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management market takes into account market share, CAGR, revenue, and other pertinent information. There are numerous market intelligence studies from various nations included in the report. We can add as many competitors as you want in the competitive study to help you meet your specific goals. Additionally, our analysts can supply unformatted Excel files, pivot tables, and help with developing presentations using the study's data sets.



Reasons to Buy the Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Report:



Our strategy recommendations are created to consistently and successfully address the diverse needs of market participants. Business people can gain from Telecom Billing and Revenue Management market research by becoming more aware of the competitive landscape and the main competitors' strategy. The findings of this study will aid market participants in improving their decisions and gaining a competitive edge.



This research paper provides detailed estimates of how each segment will contribute to the growth of the Telecom Billing and Revenue Management market as well as useful market statistics on how COVID-19 will affect each segment. The report's unique viewpoint and overview of the study's overall characteristics enable readers to make decisions that are more appropriate and right.



