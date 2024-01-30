Telecom Cloud Market Demand, Business Growth Strategies and Opportunity Outlook to 2027

The global Telecom Cloud Market size is projected to grow from USD 11.5 billion in 2022 to USD 32.5 billion by 2027 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.1 % during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™. The emergence of the 5G standard and IoT usage in 5G catalyze demand for telco cloud are driving the growth of the telecom cloud market.



The major vendors covered in the telecom cloud market are Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS), Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Oracle Corporation (Oracle), Nokia Corporation (Nokia), Alphabet Inc. (Google), VMware Inc. (VMware), Intellias Ltd. (Intellias), LM Ericsson Telephone Company (Ericsson), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei), Telenity Inc. (Telenity), Robin Systems, Inc (Robin.io), ZTE Corporation (ZTE), Juniper Networks Inc (Juniper), Amdocs Limited (Amdocs), Cisco Systems, Inc (Cisco), Virtusa Corporation (Virtusa), Mavenir Systems, Inc. (Mavenir), NFWare Inc. (NFWare), Inmanta NV (Inmanta), UK Cloud Communications Limited (UK Cloud Communications), ACL Digital (ACL), and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (Alibaba). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, business expansions, agreements, and collaborations, new product launches to expand their presence in the telecom cloud market.



IBM is a leading multinational company that develops hardware and software technologies for computer systems and provides consulting services. It is a leading provider of cognitive solutions and has AI capabilities for data and analytics. IBM offers IBM Cloud products categorized as IBM Bluemix PaaS, IBM Cloud IaaS, and IBM SaaS. These categories include products such as computing, network, storage, management, security, and databases. The company innovates new platform models based on cloud computing and has become a global leader in hybrid cloud enterprise solutions. It has a robust global presence in North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The company caters to various verticals, such as automotive, aerospace and defense, healthcare, government, insurance, retail, telecommunications, and media and entertainment.



Oracle operates in cloud and license, hardware, and service businesses. The oracle cloud and license offerings include applications, databases, and middleware software offerings. The hardware offerings segment includes engineered systems, servers, storage and industry-specific products and services for its customers and partners. Oracle develops database platforms, middleware software, application software, cloud infrastructure systems, computer servers, storage, and networking products. Oracle offers Oracle Cloud that is further categorized into Oracle Cloud PaaS, Oracle Cloud SaaS, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Oracle PaaS is an integrated platform that enables customers to build, deploy, and manage application workloads seamlessly and cost-effectively. Oracle Cloud SaaS provides customers with faster and more innovative services in a complete, secure, and connected cloud suite. OCI encompasses computing, storage, network, container services, and migration tools. Oracle provides a broad portfolio of cloud solutions for business functions, such as ERM, HCM, customer experience, SCM, and Field Service Management (FSM).



