Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2012 -- The telecommunications market represents a large ecosystem with multiple players, solutions, applications, technologies and relationships in a multi-billion dollar industry.
It is often daunting to understand the technical and market dynamics and plan business accordingly. This report provides the reader with an understanding of leading trends, issues, challenges, and opportunities with telecommunications with an emphasis on wireless.
The report includes:
Wireless data including 4th generation LTE technology and applications
Next Generation Networks (NGN) including NGN OSS/BSS
Value-added Service (VAS) applications
Self Organizing Networks (SON)
Target Audience:
Associations and Technology Groups
Business and Financial Institutions
Corporate and Institutional Investors
Exporters, Importers and Traders
Government and International Bodies
Lawyers, Bankers, Libraries, Embassies
Patent Office and IP Professionals
Technology Executives and Directors
Regulatory and Policy Individuals
Venture Capitalists, Consultants and more... "
for further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/telecom-compendium-2012-report-542467