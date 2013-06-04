Telecom Consulting Company GSA Now Offering Industry Updates, Information Online

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Well-known telecom consulting company, General Solutions Associates, announces that its upgraded website at www.gsaudits.com will offer major telecommunication companies tax regulatory advice and best business practice consultations.



As an industry leader in telecommunications regulatory requirement consulting, compliance outsourcing, and tax processing, GSA is committed to providing its clients with a turnkey solution for all their telecommunication needs. Their services are extended to Fortune 500 and midsized companies including Inter-Exchange (Non-Dominant) Common Carriers, CLEC Providers & Internet Service Providers, Satellite and Cable Landing Infrastructure Providers, Wireless and Interconnected VoIP Providers, and FCC/USAC Fund Recipients.



All of General Solutions Associates’ clients provide telecommunication services or enhanced services defined by the 1996 Telecommunication Act that must be carefully structured from a regulatory perspective to maximize growth and efficiency. Whether a client is searching for help with FCC compliance or tax rating and remitting, GSA’s experience in the industry guides clients to keeping their business compliant on both federal and state levels. “Founded in 2002, GSA has successfully enabled its clientele to enter and grow in the ever-changing environment of telecommunications and information services within the US and abroad,” according to the website gsaudits.com.



Adding online information on GSA’s services is just one more way they offer a one-stop convenient consulting experience for their clients. Their extensive list of industry specific services is managed by a team of experts who have a long history of leadership in the telecommunications, regulatory, and financial industries. “Additionally, GSA partners with companies or associations whose knowledge and integrity in the telecommunications industry enhances our own services,” according to the website. Some of these companies include NALA/PCA, Sure Tax Telecom Tax Solutions, Be Quick Software and more.



GSA is dedicated to staying on the cutting edge of this ever changing industry. General Solutions Associates’ upgraded website is dedicated to helping its busy clientele streamline the compliance and regulatory sides of telecom companies by offering the most current insight into the telecommunications industry as well as details on how GSA can help them manage their telecommunication needs. Clients can find contact information for GSA online at their website.



More About General Solutions Associates

General Solutions Associates is the turnkey solution for compliance, tax, and regulatory needs for telecommunication service companies. General Solutions Associates’ expert team of consulting professionals brings the knowledge and efficiencies company needs to streamline licensing, ETC Compliance Plans, and Tax Rating. Customized consulting services are also available. For more information visit http://www.gsaudits.com