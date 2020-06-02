Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2020 -- A new independent 200 page research with title 'Global Telecom Consulting Market Size study, by Network (Wireline, Wireless) by Services (Planning & Consulting, Operations & Maintenance, System Integration) by Application (4G/LTE/FTTH, Mobile Broadband, Cloud Services, Mobile Video/Content, Unified Communications, Mobile Money and M-payments, Smart Grid) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2026' guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World and important players/vendors such as Accenture Inc, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson , Alcatel-Lucent S.A Etc. With n-number of tables and figures examining the Telecom Consulting Market, the research gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2026.



Get customization & check discount for report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/request-discount/2611570-global-telecom-consulting-market-size-study-by-network



Summary

Global Telecom Consulting Market is valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Telecommunication involves exchange of information over distances through voice, data and video. Consultants in the sector determine the type of Telecom service a company needs and provides specific equipment and manages the telecom operations in the respective companies. As the dependency of the operations depends more and more on the telecommunication the companies are propelled to go to telecom consultants to get the services. These Telecom consultants help organization design, implement, and upgrade cost effective telecommunication systems. Also, the consulting firms manage telecom operations providing oversight and technical assistance in the company. Hence the growing telecommunication sector drives the growth of the market.



Further, huge spending on the enterprise IT across business verticals is further set to steer the market towards growth. As per Statista, the IT spending on enterprise software across the globe amounted to USD 352 billion in 2017 which increased to USD 391 billion in 2018 and further to USD 424 billion in 2019. Moreover, rise in small & medium sized enterprises across the globe present a potential market for Telecom Consulting. As these firms lack in-house network and IT infrastructure capabilities and thus prefer outsourced managed services propelling a widespread demand for telecom consulting solution.



Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2611570-global-telecom-consulting-market-size-study-by-network



However, increasing security network threats and data privacy concerns impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026. Although, shift of the telecom market towards adoption of advancing technologies to cope with the IoT by providing proficient network connectivity solutions boosts the market growth. While, increasing penetration of smartphones, connected cars, smart homes are projected to offer new growth opportunities for the telecom consulting industry during the forecast period.



Major market player included in this report are:

Accenture Inc, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson , Alcatel-Lucent S.A, IBM Corporation , Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, , Mckinsey & Company, Gartner Inc. , Dimension Data , Logica plc, Tellabs Inc.



The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Network:

Wireline

Wireless



By Services:

Planning & Consulting

Operations & Maintenance

System Integration



By Application:

4G/LTE/FTTH

Mobile Broadband

Cloud Services

Mobile Video/Content

Unified Communications

Mobile Money and M-payments

Smart Grid



Place a Purchase Order for this Market Study (Single User License) at: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2611570



By Region:

North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026



Target Audience of the Global Telecom Consulting Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors



Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Telecom Consulting Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Telecom Consulting Market Dynamics

3.1. Telecom Consulting Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

Chapter 4. Global Telecom Consulting Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Telecom Consulting Market, by Network

Chapter 6. Global Telecom Consulting Market, by Service

Chapter 7. Global Telecom Consulting Market, by Application

....Continued



View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2611570-global-telecom-consulting-market-size-study-by-network



Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.



About HTF Market Report

HTF Market Report is a wholly owned brand of HTF market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited. HTF Market Report global research and market intelligence consulting organization is uniquely positioned to not only identify growth opportunities but to also empower and inspire you to create visionary growth strategies for futures, enabled by our extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist you for making goals into a reality. Our understanding of the interplay between industry convergence, Mega Trends, technologies and market trends provides our clients with new business models and expansion opportunities. We are focused on identifying the "Accurate Forecast" in every industry we cover so our clients can reap the benefits of being early market entrants and can accomplish their "Goals & Objectives".