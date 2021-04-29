Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Telecom Cyber Security Solution Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Telecom Cyber Security Solution Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Telecom Cyber Security Solution. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are McAfee Inc. (United States), Symantec Corporation (United States), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Isreal), IBM Corp. (United States), Panda Security (Sapin), LG Telecom (South Korea), Kaspersky Lab ZAO (Russia), AVG Technologies (Czech Republic), CA Technologies (United States), Cisco Systems Inc. (United States),.



Definition:

Alterations in security standards, strict government regulations, and rapid adoption of newer technology are propelling the global telecom cybersecurity solution market. Organizations are demanding advanced security solutions to enable effective preventive systems to all the computing equipment in the network. Furthermore, deployment of security process applications and background authentication is increasing due to the augmenting utilization of network-based applications.

On 25th February 2018, McAfee has announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with TÃ¼rk Telekom by launching TÃ¼rk Telekom Total Protection, delivering security protection across multiple and varying devices.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Dichroic Glass Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend:

The growing adoption of bringing your own device (BYOD) model

The rising number of mobile workers in companies



Market Drivers:

The Increasing cyber intrusions

The increasing complexities in cybersecurity threats



Opportunities:

The Growing demand for cloud-based solutions



The Global Telecom Cyber Security Solution Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Services (Consulting and Integration, Security and Vulnerability Assessment, Managed Security Services), Solutions (Antivirus, Anti-malware, Personal IPS/IDS, Mobile Application Management, Endpoint Encryption, Antispyware, Mobile Device Development, Personal Firewall, Behavioral Blocking Software, Configuration and Patch ManagementAntivirus, Anti-malware, Personal IPS/IDS, Mobile Application Management, Endpoint Encryption, Antispyware, Mobile Device Development, Personal Firewall, Behavioral Blocking Software, Configuration and Patch Management), Component (Hardware, Software, Services), End User (Small Businesses, Medium Businesses, Large Businesses)



On 7th January 2020, Accenture has agreed to acquire Symantecâ€™s Cyber Security Services business from Broadcom, Inc. Financial terms were not disclosed. The acquisition will make Accenture Security one of the leading providers of managed security services, further enhancing its ability to help companies rapidly anticipate, detect, and respond to cyber threats.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



