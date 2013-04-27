Telecom Industry in Africa - 2013 Available at Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2013 -- Telecom is one of the most important industries world-wide. It contributes significantly towards the economy of every country, in terms of gross domestic product (GDP). In 2011, the industry generated revenues of USD 1.86 trillion.



This kind of strong revenue generation coupled with technological advancements, which are adding to the value of the industry every day, is increasing the industry’s prospects.



Telecom is quite simply turning into the single most important determiner of the growth of countries across the globe. The African telecom industry’s mobile segment contributed a significant USD 56 billion to the regional economy in 2011. Internet penetration in Africa stood at 13.5 percent and the key countries in terms of internet users were Nigeria, Egypt, Morocco and Kenya. Mobile subscription reached 642 million with a penetration rate of 65 percent, showing high-end development. The world telecom industry is looking at the telecom markets of the African countries as huge latent potential for development.



Currently, the region’s mobile communication segment is experiencing immense growth and potentially higher penetration rate is predicted for the near future; mobile broadband is also growing robustly. Thus, it is expected that the African telecom industry will thrive

over the next five years. This report examines in detail country-specific telecom industries, including their allied sectors, issues and challenges faced by them and the major players involved in the industry of each country. In addition, our report analyses the overview of the industry through critical success factors and growth drivers and submits an outlook of the same.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT



Global Overview of the Telecom Industry

Country-Specific Status of the Industry

Growth Drivers

Issues and Challenges

Outlook of the Industry



KEY FEATURES DISCUSSED



Current Global Telecom Status and Outlook

Detailed Analysis of Various Telecom Markets

Key Markets

Critical Success Factors

Detailed Analysis of the Industry



BENEFICIARIES OF THE REPORT



Companies in the Telecom Industry

Educational Institutes and Research Centers

Business Research, KPOs and Consulting Companies

Telecom Industry Machinery Manufacturers/Suppliers

Government and Policy Makers

Commercial and Investment Banks

Individuals/Investors



This report examines in detail country-specific telecom industries in Africa, including their allied sectors, issues and challenges faced by them and the major players involved in the industry of each country. In addition, our report analyses the overview of the industry through critical success factors and growth drivers and submits an outlook of the same. It also analyses the diverse segments of the industry and the dynamics that propel it. Detailed country-specific regulatory frameworks that govern the sector and the competition, infrastructure and investments that support it are also examined in the report.



