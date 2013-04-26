Telecom Industry in Africa - 2013 - Market Research Report Published at MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- Telecom is one of the most important industries world-wide. It contributes significantly towards the economy of every country, in terms of gross domestic product (GDP). In 2011, the industry generated revenues of USD 1.86 trillion.



This kind of strong revenue generation coupled with technological advancements, which are adding to the value of the industry every day, is increasing the industry’s prospects.



Telecom is quite simply turning into the single most important determiner of the growth of countries across the globe. The African telecom industry’s mobile segment contributed a significant USD 56 billion to the regional economy in 2011. Internet penetration in Africa stood at 13.5 percent and the key countries in terms of internet users were Nigeria, Egypt, Morocco and Kenya. Mobile subscription reached 642 million with a penetration rate of 65 percent, showing high-end development. The world telecom industry is looking at the telecom markets of the African countries as huge latent potential for development.



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166851



Currently, the region’s mobile communication segment is experiencing immense growth and potentially higher penetration rate is predicted for the near future; mobile broadband is also growing robustly. Thus, it is expected that the African telecom industry will thrive

over the next five years. This report examines in detail country-specific telecom industries, including their allied sectors, issues and challenges faced by them and the major players involved in the industry of each country. In addition, our report analyses the overview of the industry through critical success factors and growth drivers and submits an outlook of the same.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT



Global Overview of the Telecom Industry

Country-Specific Status of the Industry

Growth Drivers

Issues and Challenges

Outlook of the Industry



KEY FEATURES DISCUSSED



Current Global Telecom Status and Outlook

Detailed Analysis of Various Telecom Markets

Key Markets

Critical Success Factors

Detailed Analysis of the Industry



BENEFICIARIES OF THE REPORT



Companies in the Telecom Industry

Educational Institutes and Research Centers

Business Research, KPOs and Consulting Companies

Telecom Industry Machinery Manufacturers/Suppliers

Government and Policy Makers

Commercial and Investment Banks

Individuals/Investors



To Buy the Copy Of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/telecom-industry-in-africa-2013



This report examines in detail country-specific telecom industries in Africa, including their allied sectors, issues and challenges faced by them and the major players involved in the industry of each country. In addition, our report analyses the overview of the industry through critical success factors and growth drivers and submits an outlook of the same. It also analyses the diverse segments of the industry and the dynamics that propel it. Detailed country-specific regulatory frameworks that govern the sector and the competition, infrastructure and investments that support it are also examined in the report.



Latest Reports:



Potential of green energy generation equipment market in India (2013-2017) : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/164351



Green energy generation is one of the high priority industry segments that has caught the imagination of economists and policy makers in recent times the world over. Fraught by burning issues like depleting fossil fuel reserves, burgeoning populations leading to spiraling demand and energy crisis, and increasing pollution, countries across the globe have been compelled to look at the option of optimum green energy generation. As a result, the green energy generation equipment market has seen steady growth in the past five years. In line with global trends, India too has taken steady steps towards the development of its green energy generation equipment industry. The Indian market is quite diversified, as it produces both high- and low-end technology products. The boiler, turbine and generator segment forms the major portion of the equipment manufacturing industry. The country has also made significant progress in photovoltaic cell production, due to government initiatives like the Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission (JNNSM), which has set a target of 20 GW of installed capacity by 2022. Foreign players have evinced an interest in not only supplying to the Indian market, but have also started to consider India as an ‘emerging manufacturing hub’ due to government support, cheap labor and easy availability of raw materials. Our report is a thorough study and analysis of the Indian green energy generation equipment industry - its current status and future scope.



Potential of Indian Dairy Industry - 2017 : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/163708



This report is an assessment of the Indian Dairy Industry, within the context of the global industry. It thoroughly examines the opportunities and challenges in the industry and the dynamics that propel it, namely opportunities, competition, infrastructure investment and government initiatives. The Indian dairy sector is characterized by high fragmentation. It is dominated by the unorganized sector comprising of 70 million rural households. The per capita availability of milk in India stands at 289.4 grams per day. Backed by strong domestic demand, the per capita availability of milk is anticipated to reach 336 grams per day in FY2017. Despite being the one of the largest milk producing countries in the world, India accounts for a negligible share in the worldwide dairy trade. The ever increasing rise in domestic demand for dairy products and a large demand-supply gap could lead India to be a net importer of dairy products in the near future.



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://indiamarketreports.blogspot.com/