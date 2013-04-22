Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Telecom Managed Services Market 2013-2018 market report to its offering



A trend that began about a decade ago for telecommunications network operators has accelerated in recent years. This trend, to outsource infrastructure as well as certain operational support to third party managed communications providers, is reaching a next stage in evolution. Historically, telecom operators have looked to service bureau providers for intermediation services, database services, and various OSS/BSS support. The more recent trend has been to outsource infrastructure as a service as a means of reducing Capital Expenditure (CapEx) and to use as negotiation leverage for improved pricing on next generation networks such as IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) and LTE infrastructure such as Voice over LTE (VoLTE).







Carriers' desire to cut Operating Expenses (OpEX) and CapEx has driven growth in the telecom outsourcing market by 4% CAGR and is expected to reach $76 billion by 2016. The top players such as Alcatel-Lucent, Ericsson, Huawei, and Nokia Siemens Networks dominate the market and remain committed to provide managed services.







The next stage in evolution is to outsource value-added services including content, commerce, and next generation communication services. This is a key development as network operators are poised to lose revenue and margins both do to marginalization of bearer services (voice and data both) and the need for value-added service (VAS) applications.







This research provides insights into the current and future state of telecom managed services with a view into the anticipated marketplace through 2018. This report provides the reader with an understanding of the telecom managed service market landscape including market direction, core deliverables, significant players, pricing analysis, cloud computing trends for managed service, cost-benefit advantages over self-managed solutions, and market positioning.







To complement this research, the purchaser of this report is entitled to also receive any (one) currently available Mind Commerce next generation telecom report at no additional charge. Company-wide license purchasers are entitled to up to three (3) currently available Mind Commerce next generation telecom and/or value added services reports at no additional charge.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/95258/telecom-managed-services-market-2013-2018.html