Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Telecom Managed Services Market 2014-2019 market report to its offering

Telecom operators are under persistent pressure to manage capital expenditures related with network deployment and to reduce network operating costs. Managed services providers help network operators realize those goals. The next stage in evolution is to outsource value-added services including content, commerce, and next generation communication services. This is a key development as network operators are poised to lose revenue and margins both do to marginalization of bearer services (voice and data both) and the need for value-added service (VAS) applications.



We continue to see top players such as Ericsson, Huawei, and Nokia Siemens Networks dominate the market and remain committed to provide managed services. However, their dominance is threatened by disintermediating technologies such as Network Function Virtualization (NFV) and Software Defined Networks (SDN). At the same time, NFV and SDN are both excellent opportunities for managed service providers to solidify their roles with network operators.



This research provides insights into the current and future state of telecom managed services with a view into the anticipated marketplace through 2019. This report provides the reader with an understanding of the telecom managed service market landscape including market direction, core deliverables, significant players, cloud computing trends for managed service, key technologies, cost-benefit advantages over self-managed solutions, and market positioning.



To complement this research, the purchaser of this report is entitled to also receive any (one) currently available Mind Commerce telecom report at no additional charge. Company-wide license purchasers are entitled to up to three (3) currently available Mind Commerce next generation telecom and/or value added services reports at no additional charge. Reports include, but are not limited to, the following choices:



- LTE Strategy, Application Roadmap, and Future of 4G



- Carrier LTE Application Strategies to Combat OTT Players and Services



- Global Broadband Traffic Management: Business Case, Market Analysis, Roadmap, and Forecast



- Content Delivery Networks (CDN) Analysis of Key Vendors, State of the Market, and Outlook 2014 – 2019



Target Audience:



Datacenter companies



Cloud hosting companies



Telecom network operators



Managed services providers



Application developers and ASP



Network integration companies



Network infrastructure providers



Virtualization and SDN companies



Companies in Report:



Aircel



Alcatel Lucent



Amdocs



Apple



Aricent



Bharti Airtel



ByteMobile



CenturyLink



Cisco



Comarch



Dropbox



EMC



Ericcson



Flickr



Fujitsu



Huawei



IBM



Idea Cellular



Intrado



Lockheed Martin



Microsoft



MTN Nigeria



NeuStar



Nict



Nokia Siemens Networks



Open Networking



Rackspace



Reliance Communications



Salmat



Saudi Telecom Company



Sistema Shyam



Syniverse



TCS



Tech Mahindra



Tele2 Netherlands



Telecom Asia



Telefónica



Telstra



T-Mobile Netherlands



TNS



Vodafone



Zain Bahrain



Zayo



ZTE



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/152870/telecom-managed-services-market-2014-2019.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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