Reportstack

Telecom Managed Services Market 2014-2019

 

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Telecom Managed Services Market 2014-2019 market report to its offering
Telecom operators are under persistent pressure to manage capital expenditures related with network deployment and to reduce network operating costs. Managed services providers help network operators realize those goals. The next stage in evolution is to outsource value-added services including content, commerce, and next generation communication services. This is a key development as network operators are poised to lose revenue and margins both do to marginalization of bearer services (voice and data both) and the need for value-added service (VAS) applications.

We continue to see top players such as Ericsson, Huawei, and Nokia Siemens Networks dominate the market and remain committed to provide managed services. However, their dominance is threatened by disintermediating technologies such as Network Function Virtualization (NFV) and Software Defined Networks (SDN). At the same time, NFV and SDN are both excellent opportunities for managed service providers to solidify their roles with network operators.

This research provides insights into the current and future state of telecom managed services with a view into the anticipated marketplace through 2019. This report provides the reader with an understanding of the telecom managed service market landscape including market direction, core deliverables, significant players, cloud computing trends for managed service, key technologies, cost-benefit advantages over self-managed solutions, and market positioning.

To complement this research, the purchaser of this report is entitled to also receive any (one) currently available Mind Commerce telecom report at no additional charge. Company-wide license purchasers are entitled to up to three (3) currently available Mind Commerce next generation telecom and/or value added services reports at no additional charge. Reports include, but are not limited to, the following choices:

- LTE Strategy, Application Roadmap, and Future of 4G

- Carrier LTE Application Strategies to Combat OTT Players and Services

- Global Broadband Traffic Management: Business Case, Market Analysis, Roadmap, and Forecast

- Content Delivery Networks (CDN) Analysis of Key Vendors, State of the Market, and Outlook 2014 – 2019

Target Audience:

Datacenter companies

Cloud hosting companies

Telecom network operators

Managed services providers

Application developers and ASP

Network integration companies

Network infrastructure providers

Virtualization and SDN companies

Companies in Report:

Aircel

Alcatel Lucent

Amdocs

Apple

Aricent

Bharti Airtel

ByteMobile

CenturyLink

Cisco

Comarch

Dropbox

EMC

Ericcson

Flickr

Fujitsu

Huawei

IBM

Idea Cellular

Intrado

Lockheed Martin

Microsoft

MTN Nigeria

NeuStar

Nict

Nokia Siemens Networks

Open Networking

Rackspace

Reliance Communications

Salmat

Saudi Telecom Company

Sistema Shyam

Syniverse

TCS

Tech Mahindra

Tele2 Netherlands

Telecom Asia

Telefónica

Telstra

T-Mobile Netherlands

TNS

Vodafone

Zain Bahrain

Zayo

ZTE

To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/152870/telecom-managed-services-market-2014-2019.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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Source: Reportstack
Posted Thursday, April 17, 2014 at 1:52 PM CDT - Permalink

 