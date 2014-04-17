Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Telecom Managed Services Market 2014-2019 market report to its offering
Telecom operators are under persistent pressure to manage capital expenditures related with network deployment and to reduce network operating costs. Managed services providers help network operators realize those goals. The next stage in evolution is to outsource value-added services including content, commerce, and next generation communication services. This is a key development as network operators are poised to lose revenue and margins both do to marginalization of bearer services (voice and data both) and the need for value-added service (VAS) applications.
We continue to see top players such as Ericsson, Huawei, and Nokia Siemens Networks dominate the market and remain committed to provide managed services. However, their dominance is threatened by disintermediating technologies such as Network Function Virtualization (NFV) and Software Defined Networks (SDN). At the same time, NFV and SDN are both excellent opportunities for managed service providers to solidify their roles with network operators.
This research provides insights into the current and future state of telecom managed services with a view into the anticipated marketplace through 2019. This report provides the reader with an understanding of the telecom managed service market landscape including market direction, core deliverables, significant players, cloud computing trends for managed service, key technologies, cost-benefit advantages over self-managed solutions, and market positioning.
To complement this research, the purchaser of this report is entitled to also receive any (one) currently available Mind Commerce telecom report at no additional charge. Company-wide license purchasers are entitled to up to three (3) currently available Mind Commerce next generation telecom and/or value added services reports at no additional charge. Reports include, but are not limited to, the following choices:
- LTE Strategy, Application Roadmap, and Future of 4G
- Carrier LTE Application Strategies to Combat OTT Players and Services
- Global Broadband Traffic Management: Business Case, Market Analysis, Roadmap, and Forecast
- Content Delivery Networks (CDN) Analysis of Key Vendors, State of the Market, and Outlook 2014 – 2019
Target Audience:
Datacenter companies
Cloud hosting companies
Telecom network operators
Managed services providers
Application developers and ASP
Network integration companies
Network infrastructure providers
Virtualization and SDN companies
Companies in Report:
Aircel
Alcatel Lucent
Amdocs
Apple
Aricent
Bharti Airtel
ByteMobile
CenturyLink
Cisco
Comarch
Dropbox
EMC
Ericcson
Flickr
Fujitsu
Huawei
IBM
Idea Cellular
Intrado
Lockheed Martin
Microsoft
MTN Nigeria
NeuStar
Nict
Nokia Siemens Networks
Open Networking
Rackspace
Reliance Communications
Salmat
Saudi Telecom Company
Sistema Shyam
Syniverse
TCS
Tech Mahindra
Tele2 Netherlands
Telecom Asia
Telefónica
Telstra
T-Mobile Netherlands
TNS
Vodafone
Zain Bahrain
Zayo
ZTE
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/152870/telecom-managed-services-market-2014-2019.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
###