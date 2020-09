New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2020 -- Reports and Data offers a comprehensive report on the Global Telecom Managed Services Market along with a detailed evaluation of the present and future trends and key data on the leading regions of the market. The report offers extensive data on the key regions with high market concentration and offers an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of each region. The report is an all-inclusive document that discusses prominent information regarding the trends, demand and supply ratio, market share, growth opportunities, and key players of the Telecom Managed Services market.



Additionally, the report is updated with the current economic scenario and dynamic changes in the trends with regard to the currently unfolding COVID-19 pandemic. The crisis has affected every segment of the market and has brought dynamic changes in the industry. The report covers the evolving business sphere along with a present and future assessment of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.



Market Size – USD 11.45 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 14.1%, Market Trends – Increasing Demand for cloud-based offerings.



The report further analyzes the market segmentation based on types and applications. Furthermore, the report offers a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape by thoroughly analyzing the prominent leaders operating in the industry.



Some key players profiled in the report are:



AT&T (Texas, US), Amdocs (Missouri, US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (California, US), CenturyLink (Louisiana, US), Ericsson AB (Stockholm, Sweden), Comarch S.A. (Kraków, Poland), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen, China), GTT Communications, Inc. (Virginia, US), NTT Data (Tokyo, Japan), IBM (New York, US), Tech Mahindra (Mumbai, India), Sprint.com (Kansas, US), Verizon (New York, US), Unisys (Pennsylvania, US) and Windstream (Arkansas, US) among other players.



Telecom Managed Services Market by Service Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)



Managed Data Center

Managed Colocation

Managed Hosting

Managed Storage

Managed Network Services

Managed Network Monitoring and Maintenance

Managed MPLS and VPN

Others

Managed Data and Information Services

Managed OSS/BSS

Managed Database

Others

Managed Mobility Services

Managed Device Management

Managed Application Management

Managed Content Management

Managed Communication Services

Managed Security Services

Threat Management

Vulnerability Management

Compliance Management

Incident Management

Others



Telecom Managed Services Market by Organization (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)



Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises



To provide an in-depth analysis of the global Telecom Managed Services market with regards to its growth opportunities, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, and export and import ratio, the market report offers key statistical data across the leading regions of the global Telecom Managed Services market. The regional segment of the report covers an analysis of the key geographical regions, such as:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



The report offers:



An in-depth overview of the Telecom Managed Services market landscape

Assessment of the global industry trends for the historical period of 2017-2018, the current year 2019-2020, and a forecast estimation for the period 2020-2027

Overview of the company profiles and product portfolios

R&D advancements and technological developments in the Telecom Managed Services industry.

Market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and risks

Study of the market in terms of revenue and product consumption patterns



Additionally, the report offers historical analysis and forecast analysis for the global Telecom Managed Services market.



Historical Years: 2017-2018



Base Year: 2019



Estimated Year: 2020



Forecast Years: 2020-2027



The report answers radical questions about the global Telecom Managed Services market. It aims to offer a competitive edge to the reader by providing insightful data about strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, government deals, and product launches.



The report provides an extensive forecast of the industry and its significant growth in the forecast years. The report provides important information regarding sales volume, revenue forecast, market size, market share, and current and emerging market trends. Along with this, the report covers SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



