Telecom Managed Services Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Forecast Analysis Report by Product, Application, Segment, Demand and Global Forecast 2020-2027

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2021 -- The Telecom Managed Services market is presumed to garner a valuation of USD 44.12 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% throughout the forecast period. The market was valued at USD 11.45 billion in 2019. Telecom managed services help the companies cut down expenses and focus on business strategies and activities. Moreover, the rising penetration of smartphones and tablets has led to an increased usage of social media among individuals in a company. This has led to the generation of a large amount of data.



Telecom managed services improve businesses' agility and efficiency by mitigating risks and limitations related to business operations and management. Telecom managed services predominantly deploys maintenance and operation of the routine business operations of the enterprise network infrastructure and services. This is anticipated to drive the growth of the market over the coming years. Telecom managed services allow the companies to increase the reliability of the business operations better.



Additionally, the advancements in the IoT sector is also likely to contribute to the growth of the telecom managed services market. Moreover, the emergence of 5G network technology is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities in the coming years. Telecom managed services offer operational efficiency, network optimizations, data security, portable services, and communication services such as LAN/WAN.



Some of the key players operating in the industry are AT&T, Amdocs, Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., GTT Communications, NTT Data, Tech Mahindra, Verizon, Sprint.com, Windstream, Unisys, Ericsson AB, CenturyLink, Comarch S.A., and IBM, among others.



Further Key Findings from the Report Suggests:

- The rising need for minimizing capital expenditures and the increasing need for businesses to focus on core business strategies and activities is driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the emergence of 5G network technology is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities in the coming years.

- Managed mobility services predominantly offer configuration, deployment, and smart devices management by connecting employees working in the office and remotely through seamless connectivity. Managed mobility services are also anticipated to show significant growth as these services enable the employees to access enterprise data from any smart device at any given time.

- Based on the service types, the managed data center is anticipated to have a leading share of the market during the projected timeline. This can be due to the growing demand for managed data centers globally. The increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets and the generation of large amounts of data due to increased social media usage have propelled SMEs and other enterprises to implement managed data services through data centers.

- Based on the organizational size, large enterprises are anticipated to lead the segment over the coming years. This can be attributed to the increasing inclination of the large enterprises on the managed services to efficiently manage their infrastructure, reduce capital expenditures, minimize support staff, and seamless operations of routine business processes.

- The key trends driving the growth of the market are increasing adoption of productivity applications, rising demand for cloud-based mobility management, decentralization of the workforce, and increasing penetration of the smart devices such as smart phones and tablets.

- Managed storage services generally work by offloading the enterprise data on the servers of the managed service providers' (MSPs) storage on a third-party server.

- North America is anticipated to account for the largest market share in the global telecom managed services market over the forecast period. The factors driving the growth of the market in the region are technological advancements, the presence of telecom giants in the region, and increasing incidences of data theft and cybersecurity attacks.

- Asia Pacific region is presumed to show significant growth over the projected timeline due to technological developments in the region's developed and developing nations. Moreover, increasing penetration of the internet, smart devices, and the development of new data centers in APAC countries are driving the growth of the market in the region.



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the Telecom Managed Services Market on the basis of service type, organization size, and region:

By Service Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

- Managed Communication Services

- Managed Data Center

- Managed Data and Information Services

- Managed Network Services

- Managed Mobility Services

- Managed Security Services

- Others



By Organization Size (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

- Small and Medium Enterprises

- Large Enterprises

- Others



By Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

- North America

o Canada

o U.S.

o Mexico

- Europe

o Italy

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of APAC

- Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

- Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o U.A.E

o Rest of MEA



Table of content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019 - 2026

Chapter 3. Telecom Managed Services Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

3.1. Telecom Managed Services Market Segmentation Analysis

3.2. Telecom Managed Services Market Value Chain Analysis, 2019-2026

3.3. Telecom Managed Services Market Impact Analysis

3.3.1. Market driver analysis

3.3.1.1. Decrease in costs in Managing Enterprise Infrastructure

3.3.1.2. Improved Operational Efficiency, Reliability, and Agility in the Business Process

3.3.1.3. Increasing Focus on Core Business and Core Activities

Chapter 4. Telecom Managed Services Market by Service Type (Insights & Trends)

4.1. Telecom Managed Services Market share by Service Type, 2019 & 2026

4.2. Managed Data Center

4.2.1. Managed Colocation

4.2.2. Managed Hosting

4.2.3. Managed Storage

4.3. Managed Network Services

Continued…



