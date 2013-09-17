Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Telecom Managed Services: The Market for Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Managed Service Providers market report to its offering

Machine-to-machine (M2M) communications is a technology that is transforming the way that business is conducted, impacting everything from traditional telephony and IT operations to ERP, SCM, public safety, homeland security, and more. Traditionally the realm of utilities and SCADA systems, M2M is expanding into many new industries, market segments, applications, and use cases. Several new areas hold great promise including connected vehicles and healthcare.







The M2M ecosystem is complex and includes device manufacturers, wireless service providers, integrators, platform providers and developers. There are many drivers for managed services within the M2M value chain. The report evaluates the M2M market, drivers for managed services providers, competitive marketplace, and provides conclusions and recommendations for players within the value chain.







This research is a must-read for anyone within the M2M community including mobile network operators and other service providers, infrastructure providers, managed service providers, and more.







Target Audience:



Mobile network operators



Managed services providers



Systems integration companies



Application developers and ASP



Network integration companies



Network infrastructure providers



Enterprise companies of all types



Investment and M&A companies of all types



M2M equipment and service providers of all types



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/142029/telecom-managed-services-the-market-for-machine-to-machine-m2m-managed-service-providers.html