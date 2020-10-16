Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2020 -- The Telecom Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.



The global telecom market is expected to decline from $2691.1 billion in 2019 to $2600.9 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.4%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $3082.8 billion in 2023.



Inquire Here To Avail Discount On This Report:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/05072014131/telecom-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery-including-1-by-type-wireless-telecommunication-carriers-wired-telecommunication-carriers-communications-hardware-satellite-telecommunication-resellers-2-by-application-household-commercial-covering-at-t-apple-verizon-communications-inc-china-mobile-ltd-samsung/inquiry?source=releasewire&Mode=12



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Telecom Market: AT&T; Apple; Verizon Communications Inc; China Mobile Ltd; Samsung.



Industry News and Updates:



AT&T to drop misleading '5G' marketing for non-5G networks



May 21, 2020: AT&T says it will stop advertising its wireless network as "5G Evolution" after a division of the Better Business Bureau determined that its language was misleading. The network AT&T branded this way is not, in fact, 5G - a new technology for fast wireless data. While AT&T and other wireless carriers in the U.S. have now begun rolling true 5G wireless networks, AT&T in December 2018 began talking about a "5G Evolution" service that was already available in hundreds of markets, and placed a "5G E" icon on phones when they connected to the network. But it was not 5G. It was merely the existing 4G network with minor speed boosts, at least compared to the fastest type of 5G networks.



Now, a division of the Better Business Bureau that regulates the ad industry has recommended that AT&T stop using "5G Evolution" and "5G Evolution, The First Step to 5G" claims in its marketing. Rival T-Mobile had brought a complaint about AT&T's language.



Apple enters 5G smartphone biz with four new iPhones



October 14, 2020 -- TrendForce said the global production volume of smartphones is approximately 1.25 billion units, registering 11 percent drop, in 2020. The production volume of iPhone will be roughly 194 million units during 2020, which is identical to the figure last year. Canalys said Apple has performed exceptionally in 2020, driven by the cheaper iPhone 11, and the budget-friendly iPhone SE.



Just 13 percent of smartphones shipped in H1 2020 were 5G-capable. Of these, 78 percent were shipped in China, which has quickly become the world leader in 5G deployment and adoption.



"People tend to keep their phones for longer, so if Apple does bring 5G devices to market, it will finally be able to target stubborn upgraders at the high-end who are looking to future-proof their next device," Ben Stanton, senior analyst at Canalys, said.



Strategy Analytics earlier said global 5G smartphone sales will surge 1,300 percent to a record 250 million units in 2020. Apple iPhone, Huawei, and Samsung are driving the 5G smartphone market higher this year.



Key Market Trends



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global telecom market, accounting for 33% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 32% of the global telecom market. Africa was the smallest region in the global telecom market.



Internet TV is gaining acceptance and being preferred by customers in the developed markets. The traditional pay-TV industry has been facing severe competition from online video streaming service providers. The low-cost video streaming service providers are threatening the pay-TV business model and forcing traditional pay-TV service providers to offer internet TV services to their subscribers. For example, DISH Network Corp. has launched the internet TV service Sling TV along with their pay-TV services.



The telecoms market consists of sales of telecoms goods and services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that apply communication hardware equipment for the transmission of voice, data, text and video. This market includes segments such as wired telecommunications carriers, wireless telecommunications carriers and communication hardware. The telecoms market also includes sales of goods such as GPS equipment, cellular telephones, switching equipment.



Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Wireless Telecommunication Carriers; Wired Telecommunication Carriers; Communications Hardware; Satellite & Telecommunication Resellers



2) By Application: Household; Commercial



Influence Of The Telecom Market Report:



-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Telecom market.

- Telecom market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Telecom market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Telecom market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Telecom market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Telecom market.



The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/05072014131/telecom-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery-including-1-by-type-wireless-telecommunication-carriers-wired-telecommunication-carriers-communications-hardware-satellite-telecommunication-resellers-2-by-application-household-commercial-covering-at-t-apple-verizon-communications-inc-china-mobile-ltd-samsung?source=releasewire&Mode=12



What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?



Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



Analytical Tools: The Global Telecom Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com).



About MarketInsightsReports

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.



Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687