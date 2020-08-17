Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly During 2020-2027 : Key Players - BridgeWave Communications, NEC Corporation, L3 Technologies,

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2020 -- The global Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology market is studied in detail in the new report on Qualiket Research. The new report studies the Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology market by profiling its major driving factors and restraining factors, compiling a comprehensive database on the market's historical growth trajectory and present conditions, and by using easy formulation of calculations and estimations through the use of industry-leading analytical tools and methods. The key economic factors affecting the global Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology market are studied in detail in the global Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology market report, including a detailed assessment of the microeconomic and macroeconomic environment of the market.



Telecomm millimeter wave are part of radio waves between wavelengths of ten to one millimeter. This technology is also referred as High Frequency (EHF) Range. Telecom millimeter waves usually propagate through line-of-sight and thus are subjected to high atmospheric, attenuation as compared to lower bands.



Market Drivers

Rise in research and development activities in millimeter wave technology is considered as key driving factor which is expected to boost the global telecom millimeter wave technology market growth. Furthermore, increase in demand for bandwidth intensive applications will positively influence the market growth. Moreover, rise in government funding, and initiatives as well as growing demand for high-speed data transfer along with the overuse of existing spectrum in telecom industry will fuel the market growth.



Market Restraints

However, low penetration power through objects and some adverse impacts on environment are the major challenging factors which are expected to hinder the global telecom millimeter wave technology market growth.



Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as BridgeWave Communications, NEC Corporation, L3 Technologies, Inc, Siklu Communication Ltd, E-Band Communications, LLC, Renaissance Electronics & Communications, LightPointe Communications, Inc,and Vubiq Networks, Inc



Market Taxonomy

By Frequency Band

- V-Band

- E-Band

- Others

By Licensing Type

- Fully-licensed

- Light-Licensed

- Unlicensed

By Application

- Civil

- Military

By Region

- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa



Major Points Covered in Table of Content

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology Market Outlook

5 Global Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology Market, By Frequency Band

6 Global Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology Market, By Licensing Type

7 Global Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology Market, Application

8 Global Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology Market, By Region

9 North America Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

10 Europe Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

11Asia Pacific Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

12 Latin America Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

13 Middle East Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

14 Competitive Analysis

15 Company Profiles



