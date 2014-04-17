Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Telecom Network API Marketplace: Strategy, Ecosystem, Players and Forecasts 2014 - 2019 market report to its offering

While a significant portion of the digital media ecosystem is yet to recognize the strategic importance of Application Programming Interface (API) as a means of accessing data for a variety of applications, Telecom API play a critical role in network operator strategy for support of business-to-business (B2B) services.



Telecom Network APIs capitalize on existing network infrastructure to create a vast array of business opportunities for carriers worldwide to offer B2B services in a Data as a Service (DaaS) basis, which represents a fast growing secondary and revenue stream.



Telecom APIs allow carriers to disseminate a wealth of internal information or resources to third parties on an asymmetric basis as the network operators typically do not provides services to the end-users. Instead, network operators offer API for DaaS in an arms-length manner for B2B to Business (B2B2B) and B2B to Consumers (B2B2C) services. Carrier customers include Aggregators and Over-the-Top (OTT) providers as well as direct to enterprise customers. Data accessed includes everything from network QoS for video service delivery to Subscriber Data Management (SDM) for advertising, profiling, and identity management.



Telecom Network API Marketplace: Strategy, Ecosystem, Players and Forecasts 2014 – 2019 provides an in-depth assessment of the global Telecom Network API market, including business models, value chain analysis, operator and vendor strategies and a quantitative assessment of the industry from 2012 to 2019.



The report addresses the following key topics:



- The Business Case for Telecom Network APIs: An assessment of the business case for Telco Network APIs



- API Aggregation: The role of API Aggregators, the total cost usage for APIs with aggregation and a review of aggregator API usage by category.



- Competitive Issues: Competitive issues within the Telecom API market such as reduction in TCO, open APIs and ease of configuration.



- The Value Chain of Network Operator APIs Usage: An analysis of the value chain of network operator API usage for services including an assessment of revenue across participants in the value chain from end users, developers, aggregators to the API owners, and how this economic model will change over time.



- Operator, Application Provider and Vendor Strategies: An analysis of how operators, application providers and vendors will position themselves to capitalize on network APIs



- Analysis of Telecom and Non-Telecom Network APIs: Includes major telecom network and non-telecom network APIs and mashups throughout the globe, and an assessment of which APIs will lead the market in the future.



- Market Analysis and Forecasts: A global and regional assessment of the market size and forecasts for the telecom network API market from 2014 to 2019



- Analysis of Future Technology and API Market Drivers: Service Oriented Architecture (SOA), Virtualization, Software Defined Networks (SDN), and Internet of Things (IoT) are evaluated as drivers for API marketplace growth



Target Audience:



API Aggregators



Investment Firms



Application Developers



Mobile Device Vendors



Mobile Network Carriers



Service Bureau Companies



Wireless Infrastructure Vendors



Telecom Managed Service Providers



Major enterprise and businesses of all types



Key Findings:



The telecom networks API market will grow at a CAGR of 28 % between 2014 and 2019, eventually accounting for $ 146 Billion in global revenue by the end of 2019



In terms of regional revenue split, the Asia Pacific, North America and Western Europe region will remain to be the largest market segments by the end of 2019, while the Latin and Central America, and Middle East and Africa regions, will see the healthiest growth rates over the next five years.



In terms of individual API categories, the “Other” API category will witness the fastest growth rate but the SDM category will maintain its revenue leader position through 2019



The average volume of API transactions for a Tier 1 wireless carrier will significantly increment over the next five years eventually reaching 221 Billion transactions a month on average



Significant growth rates for Telecom API marketplace will be achieved through changes in certain business practices and also through deployment of SOA, virtualization, SDN, and advancement of IoT in certain key industry segments



Report Benefits:



Telecom API marketplace forecasts 2014 - 2019



Understand the Telecom and Enterprise API marketplace



Understand key API technologies and interdependencies



Identify the long-term growth drivers for the API marketplace



Understand how the API marketplace relates to the Cloud and DaaS



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/152867/telecom-network-api-marketplace-strategy-ecosystem-players-and-forecasts-2014-2019.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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