"Telecom Network APIs 2012 - 2016" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- Telecom Network APIs capitalize on existing network infrastructure to create a vast array of business opportunities for carriers worldwide. In essence, these APIs allow carriers to disseminate a wealth of internal information or resources to third parties. This could entail everything from network QoS for video service delivery to Subscriber Data Management (SDM) for advertising and profiling, the goal being to enable third party developers to offer services in return for revenues.
Today nearly 9 % of all Web and 5 % of all mobile applications utilize APIs. This figure is expected to increase to over 68 % by the end of 2016, driven by growing investments from the vendor, developer and the carrier community. As a consequence, the Telecom Network APIs market is expected to account for nearly $ 75 Billion in global revenues worldwide by 2016, growing at a CAGR of 37 % between 2012 and 2016.
This report provides an in-depth assessment of the global Telecom Network APIs market, including business models, value chain analysis, operator and vendor strategies and a quantitative assessment of the industry from 2012 till 2016.
This report addresses the following key topics:
- The Business Case for Telecom Network APIs: An assessment of the business case for Telecom Network APIs
- API Aggregation: The role of API Aggregators, the total cost usage for APIs with aggregation and a review of aggregator API usage by category.
- Value Chain and Telco Operator APIs Usage: An analysis of the value chain of telecom operator API usage for services including an assessment of revenue across participants in the value chain from end users, developers, aggregators to the API owners, and how this economic model will change over time.
- Network Operator, Application Provider & Vendor Strategies: An analysis of how operators, application providers and vendors will position themselves to capitalize on network APIs
- Telecom and Non-Telecom Network API Analysis: Evaluation of major Telecom network, Non-Telecom Network APIs, API "Mashups" globally, and an assessment of which APIs will lead the market in the future.
- Market Analysis and Forecasts: A global and regional assessment of the market size and forecasts for the Telecom Network API market from 2012 to 2016
Key Findings:
- The Mobile Networks API market will grow at a CAGR of 37 % between 2012 and 2016, eventually accounting for $ 75 Billion in global revenue by the end of 2016
- In terms of regional revenue split, the North America and Western Europe region will remain to be the largest market segments by the end of 2016, while the Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa regions will see the healthiest growth rates over the next four years.
