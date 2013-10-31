Telecom Operation Management Market 2012 - 2016 - Global Industry Analysis Report by Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Global Telecom Operation Management market to grow at a CAGR of 3.76 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of next-generation telecom technologies. Global Telecom Operation Management market has also been witnessing the rise in automation of network management tools. However, the declining profit margins of telecom operators and solution providers could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



View Full Report With TOC: http://www.researchmoz.us/global-telecom-operation-management-market-2012-2016-report.html



Global Telecom Operation Management Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Telecom Operation Management market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Accenture Inc., Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Amdocs Ltd., CA Technology Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Convergys Corp., cVidya Networks Inc., Ericsson (LM) Tel-Sp Adr., Hewlett-Packard Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corp., NetScout Systems Inc., Nokia Siemens Networks, Oracle Corp., SAP A.G., and Subex Ltd.



Browse More Reports from this Publisher: http://www.researchmoz.us/publisher/technavio-73.html



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of these key vendors?



Related Reports-



Global Telecom Power Systems Market 2012 - 2016 (http://www.researchmoz.us/global-telecom-power-systems-market-2012-2016-report.html)

Global Telecom Power System market to grow at a CAGR of 4.21 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing deployment of telecom network infrastructures. The Global Telecom Power System market has also been witnessing the increase in ultra-high capacity optical networks. However, the declining profit margins of manufacturers could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Big Data and Telecom Analytics Market: Business Case, Market Analysis & Forecasts 2014 - 2019 (http://www.researchmoz.us/big-data-and-telecom-analytics-market-business-case-market-analysis-and-forecasts-2014-2019-report.html)

Big Data refers to a massive volume of both structured and unstructured data that is so large that it is difficult to process using traditional database and software techniques. While the presence of such datasets is not something new, the past few years have witnessed immense commercial investments in solutions that address the processing and analysis of Big Data.



Telecom Managed Services: The Market for Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Managed Service Providers (http://www.researchmoz.us/telecom-managed-services-the-market-for-machine-to-machine-m2m-managed-service-providers-report.html)

Machine-to-machine (M2M) communications is a technology that is transforming the way that business is conducted, impacting everything from traditional telephony and IT operations to ERP, SCM, public safety, homeland security, and more. Traditionally the realm of utilities and SCADA systems, M2M is expanding into many new industries, market segments, applications, and use cases. Several new areas hold great promise including connected vehicles and healthcare.



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz ( http://www.researchmoz.us/ ) is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports. Our market research databases integrate statistics with analysis from global, regional, country and company perspectives. We provide the market context, competitor insight and future trends needed for strategic planning.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Mrs.Sheela AK

Tel:+1-518-618-1030

Toll Free: 866-997-4948

State Tower

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Blog: http://china-industry-analyzer.blogspot.com/