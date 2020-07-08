Telecom Order Management Market Prospects Outlook 2019-2025 and Top Key Players - IBM, Oracle, Cognizant

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2020 -- Telecom order management is a system which is used to streamline and automate the order processing of various telecom services. In addition, it enables various communication service providers to execute different orders rapidly and efficiently during the fulfilment process. Furthermore, various benefits associated with this system such as improved customer relations, improved sales visibility, and efficient order processing are the major factors that increase its adoption in the telecom industry. In addition, this system helps the business providers with various functions such as fulfilling orders in accurate and timely manner, improve savings and efficiency, facilitate a provider's ability to roll out new services and products efficiently and many others.



Major Key Players of the Telecom Order Management Market are:

IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Cognizant, Ericsson, Fujitsu Limited, Pegasystems Inc., Infosys Limited, Wipro Limited, Comarch SA, and Cerillion.



Rise in demand for network installations across rural areas and rapid increase in connectivity devices and subscribers are the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, cost-effective business processes to gain a competitive edge in the industry fuels the growth of the market. However, requirement of highly proficient specialists to manage the telecom order hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, integration of advanced technology such AI, machine learning, and big data and lack of standardization and compatibility issues with the existing systems are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.



The global telecom order management market is segmented based on component, deployment model, organization size, network type, product type, and region. In terms of component, it is bifurcated into solutions and services. Based on deployment model the market is categorized into on-premise and cloud. As per organization size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. In terms of network type, the market is segmented into wireline and wireless. As per product type, it is classified into customer order management, service order management and service inventory management. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Major Types of Telecom Order Management Market covered are:

Customer Order Management

Service Order Management

Service Inventory Management



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Telecom Order Management consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Telecom Order Management market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Telecom Order Management manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Telecom Order Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Telecom Order Management Market Size

2.2 Telecom Order Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Telecom Order Management Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Telecom Order Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Telecom Order Management Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Telecom Order Management Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Telecom Order Management Sales by Product

4.2 Global Telecom Order Management Revenue by Product

4.3 Telecom Order Management Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Telecom Order Management Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Telecom Order Management industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



