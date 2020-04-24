Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2020 -- Telecom power systems market is anticipated to register a remunerative rate of growth over the coming years attributing to large scale investments and ongoing technological developments in the field. Telecom power systems facilitate day to day internet, telephone, high-speed data, as well as other communication services.



With the continuing rise in global demand for telecom services, the need for telecom battery backup devices that are wireless and reliable also rises. Monitoring as well as maintaining telecom batteries could ensure up-time to keep the system live even during any power failures or disruptions.



Remote sites and critical central offices tend to benefit from battery testing and monitoring, where batteries could face severe environmental conditions that might shorten the complete battery lifespan. Preventive maintenance on telecom battery systems helps prevent unexpected failure of battery which could lead to working conditions that are hazardous, network outages, fire, and loss of consumer base.



The telecom power systems market is segmented in terms of type, technology, application, and regional landscape.



With respect to type, the segment is divided into two types namely, outdoor telecom power systems and indoor telecom power systems. Outdoor telecom power systems are designed to protect equipment from external threats in all weather conditions.



Application areas for outdoor telecom power systems includes wireless and fixed line applications, network base stations, and data communications. The indoor telecom power systems are either AC or DC power systems. These power systems are installed in indoor environments or in shelters.



Based on technology, the market is segmented into AC power, DC power, and digital electricity. Telecom power solutions secure telecom services in case of grid power interruptions as well as fluctuations. The important parts of a system are batteries, a power system controller, and rectifiers.



In DC (direct current) power systems, a rectifier generally converts AC (alternating current) to DC and provides the necessary power to charge batteries. In alternating current power systems, an inverter converts direct current into uninterruptible alternating current. Regions which have a highly unbalanced AC main conditions, additional AC line conditioning elements could be incorporated into the system for optimum operation.



With respect to application, the market is bifurcated into data centers, indoor DAS, and macro/outdoor BTS. Distributed antenna systems (DAS) over the years has gained acceptance as a reliable solution for addressing the coverage as well as capacity shortcomings to macro cell sites.



There are mainly two types of DAS systems, outdoor DAS and indoor DAS. Among these, the indoor DAS is more common and is used to improve the coverage for indoor facilities like malls, stadiums, public halls, buildings. It is the most common type of DAS infrastructure.



From a regional frame of reference, the Latin America telecom power systems market will grow with a CAGR of over 5% due to increasing data center infrastructure and rising mobile subscriber penetration. The Middle East & Africa market will grow with a CAGR of around 6% due to government initiatives aimed at establishing high-bandwidth, low-latency 5G network infrastructure.



