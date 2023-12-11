Telecom Power Systems Market Size, Industry Share and Analysis

pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2023 -- The global telecom power system market is projected to grow from USD 4.2 billion in 2023 to USD 6.6 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2028.



The telecom power systems market is witnessing significant growth due to several key factors. Firstly, the increasing deployment of 5G networks, which require more efficient and reliable power systems, is driving the demand for telecom power systems. Secondly, there is a rising awareness of the carbon footprint associated with the telecom industry, leading to a shift towards more sustainable power systems. Additionally, the expanding telecom infrastructure, driven by the growing demand for connectivity and the rise of remote working, is fueling the need for reliable and efficient power solutions.



The demand for mobile, telephony, and data services has increased in rural areas from developing economies such as India, Africa, and Brazil. The telecom service providers and mobile network operators are expanding their network from the urban and semi-urban regions to rural areas to tap the existing market potential of the rural market in the developing economies.



Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=218058881



Bad grid connected telecom power systems likely to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



The primary reasons for the widespread adoption of bad grids (battery-assisted direct current grids) in telecom power systems are the location of telecom power sites in remote areas with unreliable or limited grid power, the cost efficiency of bad grids compared to alternative power systems, their flexibility to meet diverse power requirements, and their lower environmental impact, appealing to telecom companies aiming to reduce their carbon footprint. These factors collectively drive the high deployment of bad grids, especially in developing economies and remote locations.



Generators to hold the largest market share for telecom power systems from 2023 to 2028



Based on components, generators are likely to dominate among all components as it provide reliability and long hours of use in remote locations without compromising performance. The use of generators has been a mainstay in the telecommunications industry. Generators that run on diesel are the most common sources of portable power since diesel fuel is widely available and requires a low initial setup cost. Backup diesel generators are built to last, providing reliability and long hours of use in remote locations without compromising performance.



China to hold the largest share of the telecom power system market in APAC from 2023 to 2028



China is expected to hold a significant share in the telecom power system market in APAC owing to high investments in network infrastructures, along with the presence of telecommunication companies, such as China Telecom and China Mobile, and low-cost communication technology providers, such as ZTE Corporation and Huawei Technologies. It is also a densely populated country worldwide, leading to a rise in demand for mobile and data connectivity infrastructures. The country's dense population is expected to lead to issues regarding the reliability of connectivity, resulting in call drops and network failures. Therefore, the key telecommunication players in China are collaborating to deploy advanced wireless infrastructures to offer enhanced wireless connectivity.



Key Market Players



The telecom power system companies is dominated by a few globally established players such as Eaton (US), Huawei Technologies (China), Cummins (US), ZTE Corporation (China), General Electric (US), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), and Schneider Electric (France). These companies have adopted both organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches and developments, partnerships, contracts, expansions, and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the market.