Telecom Provider TelcoDepot.com Makes Vertical SBX Business Phone Systems Available Online

Bay Shore, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- TelcoDepot.com now offers businesses the market-leading Vertical SBX phone systems directly from its web phone store. TelcoDepot.com is a provider of business phone system equipment and services covering VoIP phones, VoIP service, hosted PBX service, PBX phone system equipment, telephone system accessories (such as phone headset units and more) and VoIP phone system support. Shop for leading phone systems and equipment from brands like Aastra, Allworx, Grandstream, NEC phone system products, TalkSwitch, Xblue and Yealink at affordable prices with great support options.



Telco Depot is pleased to offer the Vertical SBX, its premium digital key telephone system for small businesses (with 2 to 40 users) which want the benefit of having all lines appear on all phones. This 6 line, 16 station starter package comes with 8 of the 24-button speakerphones.



If replacing an existing key system, the Vertical SBX allows for easy transition as employees will use the new phone just like the old. TelcoDepot.com pre-programs this system so all that is needed is to handle the connection to phone lines and the internal wiring for offices.



Businesses will also be able to do their own administration of this system while TelcoDepot.com will provide free technical support via the phone or web.



Key features of the system include: Roaming mobility with either a DECT cordless telephone option or Nomad IP™ wireless telephone, Nomad SP™ soft phone capability lets mobile workers use a PC as a full-featured company phone, hot desking allows a digital phone to be a shared resource, EzPhone™ desktop call manager lets users power dial, manage conference calls, and simply double-click to call a contact, detailed reporting integrates with accounting and other management applications, one touch feature button access for easy and intuitive feature operation, SBX IP provides softkeys with intuitive navigation via the LCD of a telephone, mobile extension feature allows incoming calls (on T1/PRI or SIP trunks) to ring cell phones when user is out of the office, and more.



"The Vertical SBX offers all the basic features of a premium small business phone system as well as advanced features and flexibility such as a pc based telephone and a greater capacity for expansion," says Yaron Ram, a TelcoDepot.com principal.



To learn more about the TelcoDepot.com Vertical SBX 6X16 and Eight 24 Button Phones Bundle Reduced Price Offer, including available discounts, support options, and new pricing, visit telcodepot.com/products/vertical-sbx-6x16-and-eight-24-button-phones/785. For additional inquiries, call TelcoDepot.com support lines on 1-800-390-1200 or send an email to info@telcodepot.com.



About Telco Depot

Telco Depot is a leading supplier of quality business telephone systems, business VoIP service, VoIP phones, phone headset equipment, video surveillance systems, voice & data cabling solutions, conference phone solutions and Microsoft Response Point Systems. The company’s top priority is to help its clients make informed decisions based on their specific small business phone system needs by providing experience and expertise and guiding them in selecting the best phone systems for their businesses. Telco Depot ensures that their phone systems are fully scalable, affordable priced, and provide the highest value for their clients.