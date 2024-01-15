Telecom Service Assurance Market Is Booming Across the Globe: Strategies, Challenges, and Opportunities & Trends Analysis 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2024 -- The global Telecom Service Assurance Market size to grow from USD 6.5 billion in 2021 to USD 10.4 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



The presence of various key players in the ecosystem has led to competitive and diverse market. Automation appears to be crucial for CSPs who engage in digital transformation, including 5G, enabled by Software Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Functions Virtualization (NFV).



Browse in-depth TOC on "Telecom Service Assurance Market"



331 - Tables

47- Figures

287 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=202411888



To avoid customer churn and financial implications, it is required to detect and remediate network or performance issues not only at the network operations level but also at service and customer satisfaction levels. CSPs tend to fulfill orders on time and provide efficient and cost-effective services. Apart from managing orders efficiently, service assurance solution providers help telecommunication providers, internet service providers, and similar vendor companies with the capability to find the faults that take place while delivering any service, network management, and workforce automation.



Service assurance solutions also provide vendors with fully automated, close to real-time activation of several services for various network elements in a multi-vendor network environment. This study is done to understand the structure of the telecom service assurance market and is intended to help CSPs, hardware vendors, and service providers to better serve their clients, telecom operators, and enterprises. The overall telecom service assurance market size in this study has been defined by considering the revenues generated by vendors who offer telecom service assurance solutions and services.



The report covers the competitive landscape and profiles of major market players, such as NEC (Japan), Ericsson (Sweden), Amdocs (UK), NETSCOUT (US), Broadcom (US), HPE (US), Accenture (Ireland), Comarch (Poland), Huawei (China), Nokia (Finland), IBM (US), Intracom Telecom (Greece), Spirent (UK), TEOCO (US), EXFO (Canada), VMware (US), Cisco (US), CommScope (US), Anritsu (Japan), VIAVI Solutions (US), Enghouse Networks (Canada), MYCOM OSI (UK), RADCOM (Israel), Infovista (France), SysMech (UK), Itential (US), Aspire Technology (Ireland), Anodot (US), Matellio (US), Stixis (US). These players have adopted several organic and inorganic growth strategies, including new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and acquisitions, to expand their offerings and market shares in the global telecom service assurance market.



Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=202411888



NEC provides telecom service assurance such as MasterScope Invariant Analyzer - CA Service Assurance, Netcracker BSS/OSS suite, Digital Business Enablement and Digital Customer Engagement. Netcracker BSS/OSS suite is a combination of professional services, managed services, and implementation expertise, which enables service providers to operationalize next-generation connectivity, maximize the convergence of network and IT, monetize content, and deliver a compelling customer experience. MasterScope Invariant analyzer is an analytics tool patented by NEC. It analyzes large amounts of performance metric data collected from multiple monitoring tools to automatically discover important relationships and detect system performance anomalies.



NEC focuses on Y-o-Y growth with organic and inorganic growth strategies. For instance, in June 2021, NEC and Turkcell collaborated to optimize B2B and B2C services fulfillment and assurance of Turkcell super online to drive operational and business agility. Turkcell Superonline is the only provider in Turkey to offer high-speed, ultra-broadband services to residential and business customers, including 1,000 Mb/s Internet access for residences and more than 10 Gb/s for businesses.



Ericsson is one of the prominent players in the telecom service assurance market. The firm intends to provide CENX Service Assurance, Expert Analytics, Analytics and Assurance, Service Automation, Telco Data Analytics and Dynamic Orchestration. Ericsson offers a wide range of support services for telecom service assurance.



Browse Other Reports:



Content Delivery Network Market



Data Center Transformation Market



Cybersecurity Insurance Market



IoT Healthcare Market



Anti-money Laundering Market



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/telecom-service-assurance-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/telecom-service-assurance.asp