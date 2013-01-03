Telecom Services Market in South Africa 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Telecom Services market in South Africa to grow at a CAGR of 1.91 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for broadband and data services. The Telecom Services market in South Africa has also been witnessing the increasing investment in broadband infrastructure. However, the high mobile penetration rate could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Telecom Services Market in South Africa 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on South Africa; it also covers the Telecom Services market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Telkom SA Ltd., Vodacom Group Ltd., MTN Group Ltd., and Cell C Ltd.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Neotel Ltd., Virgin Mobile SA Ltd., Red Bull Mobile South Africa, and Broadband Infraco SOC Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



