Telecom Services Market Size in 2021: Top Countries Data, High Demand, Business Scenario, Market Size, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts

Global Telecom Services Market is valued approximately USD 1581.77 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027.
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2021 -- The latest research report estimates the Telecom Services Market to register an incremental growth of USD 1581.77 billion, at a CAGR of over (5.4)% during 2020-2027. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Telecom Services may include internet, television, and networking for businesses and homes. The growing consumer preferences towards new communication services, technological advancements such as 5G technology, software-defined networking (SDN) and Network functions virtualizations (NFV) and the rising demand for more convenient communication services are the major drivers for the telecommunication services market.
Global telecom services market size study, by type (fixed voice services, fixed internet access services, mobile voice services, mobile data services, pay-tv services, machine-to-machine (mobile IoT) services), transmission (wireline, wireless), end-use (consumer/residential, business, it & telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, media & entertainment, government & defense, education, others) and regional forecasts 2020-2027
The market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Various key players are discussed in this report such
AT&T Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT)
China Mobile Ltd.
Deutsche Telekom AG
SoftBank Group Corp.
China Telecom Corp Ltd.
Telefonica SA
Vodafone Group
KT Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Global Telecom Services Market Outlook
5 Global Telecom Services Market, By Product Type
6 Global Telecom Services Market, By Application
7 Global Telecom Services Market, By Region
8 North America Telecom Services Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
9 Europe Telecom Services Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
10 Asia Pacific Telecom Services Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
11 Latin America Telecom Services Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
12 Middle East Telecom Services Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
13 Competitive Analysis
13.1 Competition Dashboard
13.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors
13.3 Key Development Strategies
