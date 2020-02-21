Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2020 -- Telecommunication towers or radio masts are tall structures designed to support antennas for telecommunications and broadcasting, including televisions. Telecom towers are grouped in a geographical location where population density is generally high and it connects a large number of cell phone users. This helps in avoiding saturation of the available capacity. The primary function of telecom towers is to give proper elevation to telecom antennas that will receive and transmit radio frequency signal from cell phones and other devices. Mobile service providers usually configure adjacent cell towers to make use of different frequencies.



Increasing use of mobile phones in rural and urban areas and growing population worldwide is boosting the competition among telecom providers to offer better network coverage. This in turn is expected to drive growth of the telecom towers market. For instance, according to Coherent Market Insights' analysis, in 2019, 96% of people in the U.S owned a cellphone of some kind. Moreover, the share of people in the U.S. that own smartphones reached 81%, up from just 35% in 2011.



However, stringent rules and regulations of governments and telecom authorities such as limitations on height and the number of telecom towers installed in a specific area is expected to hinder growth of the telecom towers market over the forecast period. According to government of India rules, the base station antennas should be at least 3 m away from nearby buildings and antennas should not directly face a building. Furthermore, the lower end of the antenna should be at least 3 meters above the ground or roof.



Among deployment type, the shared infrastructure deployment segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Shared infrastructure deployment offers benefits such as cost savings for installing a telecom tower infrastructure and low total cost of ownership (TCO), which lead to high preference for such deployment. Moreover, high presence of market players decreases operating margin in the market, which further boosts demand for shared infrastructure model among the telecom tower service providers. With a growing mobile subscriber base and an increasing number of MNOs coupled with emerging technologies such as Machine-to-Machine communication, Wi-Fi hotspots, and Network Function Virtualization (NFV), co-existence of many operators on a single infrastructure allows for co-development of the entire telecom industry. As a result, the shared infrastructure deployment segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.



Among applications, the communication segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to increasing number of smartphone and internet users. For instance, according to CMI's analysis, the number of internet users across the world in 2017 was 3.7 billion, which further reached 4.1 billion in 2018. Moreover, increasing adoption of wireless technologies such as Wi-Fi for residential and commercial purposes is also expected to drive demand for telecom towers for communication applications during the forecast period.



Some of the key players operating in the global telecom towers market include, American Tower Corporation, AT&T Inc., Bharti Infratel Limited, China Tower Corporation, Crown Castle International Corporation, GTL Infrastructure Ltd, Helios Tower Africa, SBA Communications Corporation, T-Mobile Tower, Viom Networks, and others.



