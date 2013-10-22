Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Learn the latest on Russian telecommunications market growth.



Report explores infrastructure development, technological advancement to 2017.



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Russias telecommunications infrastructure is under construction adapting to the demands of the constant addition of new technologies, products and services demanded by consumers in an ever-expanding marketplace. Fortunately, economic circumstances support the expansion and upgrade of the infrastructure in support of innovations in the market, and investments in improvements are underway.



Find out how the market is responding to advancement and growth initiatives by reading Telecommunications market in Russia 2013, development forecasts for 2013-2017, PMRs latest assessment of value, potential and directional industry growth. This report features the top 75 telecoms and industry support companies operating in the current market.



This publication furnishes current market value and estimates for each core segment mobile telephony, fixed line telephony and ISP market. It explores the current status and future possibilities for success involving technologies such as 3G, 4G (LTE) networks, WiMAX and FTTx. The IP TV and satellite communications segments are also covered in detail within this document, along with additional sub segments that offer potential opportunities for companies seeking to expand within or to enter the Russian market, including telecommunications services for business segment and wholesale (carrier) segment.



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The report surveys conditions within the Russian economy and their resulting impact on telecommunications industry growth as well as plans for needed upgrades and modifications to the Russian telecommunications infrastructure. It evaluates the market in terms of leading indexes such as ARPU, MoU, Churn, SAC and CAPEX, and offers forecasts as to which segments represent the prime candidates for major expansion over the next four years.



Telecommunications market in Russia 2013, development forecasts for 2013-2017 is a must have market guide for professionals interested in the status and development prospects in Russian telecoms. It is perfect for use by telecoms providers serving this market as well as for those operating in neighbouring countries and considering expansion, for companies offering products and services related to the expansion and renovation of the countrys telecommunications infrastructure. Equipment manufacturers, financial and investment professionals and business research and consulting specialists will find the information contained herein vital to everyday business operations as well as long range strategic planning.



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Professionals consult this reliable resource when scheduling activities designed to grow the companys customer base, searching for viable candidates to engage in merger and/or acquisition activity, assessing potential investment opportunities and tracking the revenue, growth and operations of telecommunications companies competing for market share within the industry. They find it especially valuable when preparing reports and completing research endeavors focused on the size, value and potential development of the Russian telecommunications market during the period 2013-2017.



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