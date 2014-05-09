Telecommunications News on Future Development of Mobile Network Technology as Envisioned by 5G Communications

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Future Development Of Mobile Network Technology As Envisioned By 5G Communications: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast



In June 2013, Samsung claimed to have developed the next-generation 5G communications technology. The announcement has created much sensation around the world and prompted standard organizations such as 5GPPP and METIS to investigate and develop 5G standards. This report profiles major development trends of the future 5G communications technology, and provides 5G visions from application and technology perspectives.



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Table of Content



1. Evolution of Mobile Cellular Networks from 1G to 4G



2. Concepts & Visions of 5G Communications Technology



3. People-centered View of 5G Smart Living

3.1 Opportunities for High-Quality Audiovisual Content

3.2 Opportunities for Cloud-based Healthcare Services

3.3 Opportunities for Smart Cars



4. Focal Areas of 5G Communications Network Technology

4.1 Increasing Transmission Speed, Bandwidth, Efficiency

4.2 Reducing Latency & Increasing Internet Coverage

4.3 Reducing Energy Consumption of End-user Devices



5. Important Issues a 5G Communications Network Has to Tackle

5.1 Intelligent Handover

5.2 Interference Management



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6. Conclusion



Appendix

Glossary of Terms

List of Companies

Figure 1 Evolution of Mobile Communications Technologies

Figure 2 Illustration of mmWave and Beam Forming Technology

Figure 3 Illustration of Intelligent Handover Technology

Figure 4 Illustration of Interference Management (Using FFR)



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