Telecommunications News on Mobile Handset Market in France Hope, Hype and Strategies 2015: Mobile Handset Sales by Technology and by Generation

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- "France Mobile Handset Market to 2015: Mobile Handset Sales by Technology and by Generation" report provides a top-level overview and detailed insights into the operating environment for mobile operators. It is an essential tool for companies active across the telecom value chain in France and for new companies that may be considering entering the market.



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Key Findings



- Demographics - Statistical data on France population, households, businesses, nominal GDP, nominal GDP per Capita, consumer price inflation, exchange rates (local currency and US dollar)

- Mobile subscriptions and penetration rates

- Mobile handset sales by quarter

- Mobile handset sales by customer type - New subscriptions and replacement mobile handset

- Mobile handset sales by: gray market sales, price band, technology and generation, air interface, distribution of mobile handset sales by generation

- Mobile handset ASP

- Mobile handset revenue



Synopsis



This report offers a concise breakdown of France operating environment, with both historic data and forecasts to 2015. The report contains quantitative data which covers:



- Demographics - data on France population, households, businesses, nominal GDP, nominal GDP per Capita, consumer price inflation, exchange rates (local currency and US dollar)

- Mobile subscriptions and penetration rates

- Mobile handset sales by quarter

- Mobile handset sales by customer type - New subscriptions and replacement mobile handset

- Mobile handset sales by: gray market sales, price band, technology and generation, air interface, distribution of mobile handset sales by generation

- Mobile handset ASP

- Mobile handset revenue



Since 1986, Pyramid Research has compiled an extensive database on the telecommunications markets in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, North America and Latin America. The core components of this database mainly include:



Regulatory

- Interviews with top officials at regulatory agencies.

- Statistical data published by governments and regulatory agencies.

- Copies of telecom laws and amendments.

- Copies of tariff schedules, interconnection regulations and universal service requirements.



Operators

- Interviews with key officials in strategic planning, marketing, network planning and financial planning.

- Extensive surveys conducted with operators to determine key network statistics, investment, technology rollout plans, subscribers by service, tariff plans and service offerings.

- Internal statistics and bulletins published by operators.



Vendors

- Interviews with key officials within vendors both at in-country offices and in-company headquarters.



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Table of Contents



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 What is this Report About?

1.2 Definitions



2 DEMOGRAPHICS

2.1 France Population, 2009 15F

2.2 France Nominal GDP (US$ m), 2009 15F

2.3 France Nominal GDP per Capita (US$), 2009 15F

2.4 France PPP Adjusted GDP per Capita (US$), 2009 15F

2.5 France Annual GDP Growth, 2009 15F

2.6 France Consumer Price Inflation (%), 2009 15F

2.7 Exchange Rate (EUR) / US$, 2009 15F



3 MOBILE SUBSCRIPTIONS AND PENETRATION

3.1 France Total Mobile Subscriptions, 2009 15F

3.2 France Mobile Subscription Penetration of Population, 2009 15F



4 MOBILE HANDSET SALES BY QUARTER

4.1 France Total Mobile Handset Sales by Quarter, 2009 15F



5 MOBILE HANDSET SALES BY TYPE OF CUSTOMER

5.1 France Total Mobile Handset Sales to New Subscriptions

5.2 France Total Replacement Mobile Handset Sales



6 MOBILE HANDSET SALES BY CATEGORY

6.1 France Total Mobile Handset Sales

6.2 France Total Gray Market Mobile Handset Sales

6.3 France Mobile Handset Sales by Price Band, 2009 15F

6.4 France Mobile Handset Sales by Technology, 2009 15 F

6.5 France Distribution of Mobile Handset Sales by Technology, 2009 15 F

6.6 France Mobile Handset Sales by Generation, 2009 15 F

6.7 France Distribution of Mobile Handset Sales by Generation, 2009 15 F



7 MOBILE HANDSET ASP

7.1 France Total Market ASP, 2009 15F



8 MOBILE HANDSET REVENUE

8.1 France Total Market Handset Revenue, 2009 15F



9 APPENDIX

9.1 About Pyramid Research

9.2 Disclaimer



List of Tables



Table 1: Definitions

Table 2: French Population, 2009 2015F

Table 3: French Nominal GDP (US$ m), 2009 2015F

Table 4: French Nominal GDP per Capita (US$), 2009 2015F

Table 5: French PPP Adjusted GDP per Capita (US$), 2009 2015F

Table 6: French Annual GDP Growth (%), 2009 2015F

Table 7: French Consumer Price Inflation (%), 2009 2015F

Table 8: Exchange Rate (EUR) / US$, 2009 2015F

Table 9: French Total Mobile Subscriptions (000), 2009 2015F

Table 10: French Mobile Subscription Penetration of Population (%), 2009 15F

Table 11: French Total Mobile Handset Sales by Quarter (000), 2009 2015F

Table 12: French Total Mobile Handset Sales to New Subscriptions (000), 2009 2015F

Table 13: French Total Replacement Mobile Handset Sales (000), 2009 2015F

Table 14: French Total Mobile Handset Sales by Category (000), 2009 2015F

Table 15: French Total Gray Market Mobile Handset Sales (000), 2009 2015F

Table 16: French Handset Sales by Price Band (000), 2009 2015F

Table 17: French Mobile Handset Sales by Technology (000), 2009 2015 F

Table 18: French Distribution of Mobile Handset Sales by Technology (%), 2009 2015 F

Table 19: French Mobile Handset Sales by Generation (000), 2009 2015 F

Table 20: French Distribution of Mobile Handset Sales by Generation (%), 2009 2015 F

Table 21: French Total Market ASP (US$), 2009 2015F

Table 22: French Total Market Handset Revenue (US$), 2009 2015F



List of Figures



Figure 1: French Population, 2009 2015F

Figure 2: French Nominal GDP (US$ m), 2009 2015F

Figure 3: French Nominal GDP per Capita (US$), 2009 2015F

Figure 4: French PPP Adjusted GDP per Capita (US$), 2009 2015F

Figure 5: French Annual GDP Growth (%), 2009 2015F

Figure 6: French Consumer Price Inflation (%), 2009 2015F

Figure 7: Exchange Rate (EUR) / US$, 2009 2015F

Figure 8: French Total Mobile Subscriptions (000), 2009 2015F

Figure 9: French Mobile Subscription Penetration of Population (%), 2009 15F

Figure 10: French Total Mobile Handset Sales by Quarter (000), 2009 2015F

Figure 11: French Total Mobile Handset Sales to New Subscriptions (00), 2009 2015F

Figure 12: French Total Replacement Mobile Handset Sales (000), 2009 2015F

Figure 13: French Total Mobile Handset Sales by Category (000), 2009 2015F

Figure 14: French Total Gray Market Mobile Handset Sales (000), 2009 2015F

Figure 15: French Handset Sales by Price Band (000), 2009 2015F

Figure 16: French Mobile Handset Sales by Technology (000), 2009 2015 F

Figure 17: French Distribution of Mobile Handset Sales by Technology (%), 2009 2015 F

Figure 18: French Mobile Handset Sales by Generation (000), 2009 2015 F

Figure 19: French Distribution of Mobile Handset Sales by Generation (%), 2009 2015 F

Figure 20: French Total Market ASP (US$), 2009 2015F

Figure 21: French Total Market Handset Revenue (US$), 2009 2015F



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