London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2020 -- The telecoms market consists of sales of telecoms goods and services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that apply communication hardware equipment for the transmission of voice, data, text and video. This market includes segments such as wired telecommunications carriers, wireless telecommunications carriers and communications hardware manufacturers. The telecoms market also includes manufacturers' sales of goods such as GPS equipment, cellular telephones and switching equipment.



The top opportunities in the global telecoms market will arise in the wired telecommunications carriers segment which will gain $338.8 billion of global annual sales by 2022. The telecoms market size will gain the most in China at $230.5 billion. Telecoms market-trend-based strategies include offering affordable and fast internet using Wi-Fi, 4G and 5G wireless communications technologies, and offering video-on-demand services along with fixed line services. Player-adopted strategies in the telecoms industry include increasing investments in wireless communication technologies and expanding the offerings into emerging countries.



Markets Covered:

1) Telcom Market Segmentation By Type - Wired Telecommunications Carriers, Wireless Telecommunications Carriers, Communications Hardware, Satellite & Telecommunications Resellers



2) Wired Telecommunications Carriers Segmentation By Type - Fixed Telephony Services, Broadband Internet Services, Direct-To-Home (DTH) Services



3) Wireless Telecommunications Carriers Segmentation By Type - Wireless Internet Services, Cellular/Mobile Telephone Services



4) Communications Hardware Segmentation By Type - General Communication Equipment, Broadcast Communications Equipment, Telecoms Infrastructure Equipment



5) Satellite & Telecommunications Resellers Segmentation By Type - Satellite Telecommunications, Telecommunication Resellers, Others - Satellite & Telecommunications Resellers



The global telecoms market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia Pacific telecoms market accounts for the largest share in the global telecom industry, accounting for almost 36% of the global market in 2018. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, Africa and the Middle East will be the fastest growing regions for this market, where growth will be at a CAGR of almost 9% and 8% respectively. This is followed by Asia Pacific and South America where the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% and 6% respectively.



