Telecoms Supermarket Launches Britain's First Ever Business-to-Business Telecoms Comparison Site

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Coming Soon: A new era is telecommunications. Telecoms Supermarket is set to launch a one of a kind comparison website. This will be Britain’s first business telecoms comparison site and will provide real time quotes from national and local telecoms companies. Our Unique service is Free to customers.



The website will launch on 2nd September 2013, and will take all of the hard work out of finding the best companies and prices. All the customer has to do is enter their requirements and then compare the prices. They’ll be no more ringing around for the best deals; all of the information will be on your screen in minutes. With Telecoms Supermarket it has never been simpler to compare telecom services and find out which deal is the best one for your company.



Only the best and most trusted companies will be listed on Telecoms Supermarket. This means that most companies will be registered with the telecoms watchdog OFCOM so our customers can be assured of the best quality of service at all times.



At Telecoms Supermarket we understand just how precious your time is and we also understand the countless other demands that come with running a business. Our comparison service will save our customers time, and take the stress out of searching for a cost effective quality telecoms provider.



The launch of Telecoms Supermarket is just over two weeks away. Interested clients can sign up now by visiting: http://www.telecomssupermarket.com



To sum it up in a few simply sentences, Telecoms Supermarket will offer:

- Britain's first Business Telecoms comparison site in Real time

- Once you use us; you will never buy directly from any telecoms company

- Real time quotes from National and local telecom companies

- 100% Free to Use

- One stop shop from lines to Telephone systems, Calls package to Dedicated internet connection

- Full data privacy as your details are only shared with your chosen telecoms company



Social Media:

Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Telecoms-Supermarket/526122734109011

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TelecomsSuper

Pinterest: http://pinterest.com/telecomssuper/

Google Plus: https://plus.google.com/115126996203198629020/posts

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/TelecomsSupermarket



About Telecoms Supermarket

A team of UK telecoms experts established Telecoms Supermarket. Between them the team have worked in telecoms for more than 30 years and they understand the problems involved in finding the right telecom provider and how challenging & time consuming it can be to research new telecoms providers.



Telecoms Supermarket will take the time, the effort and the energy out of finding quality telecoms provider.



Contact info -

Name - Robert

Email - robert@telecomssupermarket.com

Location - London, United Kingdom

URL - http://www.telecomssupermarket.com