Telecube Launches to Provide Online Self-Service 1300 Number Management for Australian Companies

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Australia is a country with a small population thinly spread over a vast area, and that makes for specific telecommunications challenges, especially for companies that are national and international in scale. For many companies, having a phone number that allows individuals calling from anywhere in the country has required a special subscription to a service provider that manually updates and manages these 1300 numbers on their clients behalf when their request reaches the front of a queue. For many businesses it would be faster and easier to simply manage the numbers themselves, and Telecube provide a service that allows them to do just that, with a special online platform that allows customers to order and manage services in real time.



The site offers 1300 numbers, numbers that are geographically independent and charged at the local rate no matter where in the country the call is made. These numbers come with not one but three guarantees for satisfaction, voice quality and network uptime, and can be up and running in just a few minutes.



Telecube is the number 1 provider of 1300 numbers in Australia and is rapidly increasing its market share thanks to its unique online management feature, as well as a wide range of other telephony services aimed at providing everything a modern business could need.



A spokesperson for Telecube explained, “Our 1300 number costs are the lowest in the country, so we’re a competitive business for that alone. Add to that our one of a kind user interface that makes for the easiest service management tool available and you quickly see why we are making such a big impact on the market and are continuing to gather momentum. The service we provide is fast, effective, easy to use and truly revolutionary when it comes to customer convenience and bang-for-buck. We recommend everyone check out our deals before choosing a provider.”



About Telecube

Telecube offers 1300 numbers to businesses in Australia. 1300 numbers are local rate numbers similar to 1800 toll free numbers. They have an online platform where customers can order and manage their services in real time, boasting some of the cheapest prices around and the best service and features available in the industry. For more information, please visit: http://www.telecube.com.au/