Teleflex Medical Device Company Intelligence Report - New Market Research Report

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- Teleflex primarily designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.
The company was founded in 1943 as a manufacturer of precision mechanical push/pull controls for military aircraft. From this original single market, single product orientation, it has grown through an active programme of development of new products, introduction of products into new geographic or end-markets and through acquisitions of companies with related market, technology or industry expertise.
Over the past several years, Teleflex has significantly changed the composition of its portfolio of businesses, expanding the company's presence in the medical device industry, while divesting all of its businesses serving the aerospace and commercial markets. The most significant of these transactions occurred in 2007 with the acquisition of Arrow International, a leading global supplier of catheter-based medical technology products used for vascular access and cardiac care, and the divestiture of its automotive and industrial businesses. The acquisition of Arrow significantly expanded Teleflex's single-use product offerings for critical care, enhanced the company's global footprint and added to its research and development capabilities. With the divestitures of its marine business and cargo container and systems businesses in 2011, Teleflex has exclusively become a medical device company.
Teleflex categorises its portfolio of medical devices into four groups:
Critical Care, representing its largest product group, includes medical devices used in vascular access, anaesthesia and airway management, urology and respiratory care applications. These products are sold under the Arrow, Sheridan, Rusch, Hudson RCI, Voldyne, MicroMist, ConchaTherm and Gibeck brands.
Surgical Care includes surgical instruments and devices sold under the Deknatel, Pleur-evac, Pilling, Taut and Weck brands.
Cardiac Care includes diagnostic catheters and capital equipment, such as intra-aortic balloon pumps, sold under the Arrow brand.
OEM and Development Services - under the Beere Medical, KMedic, Specialized Medical Devices (SMD), Deknatel and TFX OEM brand names, Teleflex provides specialised product development services, which includes design engineering, prototyping and testing, manufacturing, assembly and packaging. The OEM category includes custom-configured extrusion, introducer systems, specialty sutures, resins, yarns, surgical instruments for orthopaedic and spinal procedures and micro-machined fixation devices and components.
Teleflex sells its products to hospitals and healthcare providers in more than 130 countries. The company has approximately 11,500 employees and in 2011 generated net revenues of US$1.53 billion.
