Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Publ) (OTC:ERIXF) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2022 -- An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (OTC: ERIXF), have certain options



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Sweden based Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors.



Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson disclosed on February 16, 2022, that an internal investigation identified payments in Iraq to facilitate alternate routes to avoid Iraqi Customs. Some of these routes were controlled by insurgent groups including the Islamic State. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson claimed that it could not pinpoint if any employees were involved in directly funding such organizations, but several employees did leave the Company based on the results of the investigation.



Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (OTC: ERIXF) declined from $12.66 per share on February 14, 2022, to as low as $9.23 per share on February 24, 2022.



