Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Publ) (OTC:ERIXF) Shareholder Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on May 2, 2022

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on May 2, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (OTC: ERIXF).



Investors who purchased shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (OTC: ERIXF) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: May 2, 2022. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (OTC: ERIXF) stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (OTC: ERIXF) common shares between April 27, 2017 and February 25, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between April 27, 2017 and February 25, 2022, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson overstated the extent to which it had reformed its business practices to eliminate the use of bribes to secure business in foreign countries, that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had paid bribes to the terrorist group the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria ("ISIS" or the "Islamic State") to gain access to certain transport routes in Iraq, that accordingly, the Company's revenues derived from its operations in Iraq were, in at least substantial part, derived from unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (OTC: ERIXF) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



