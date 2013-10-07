Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Telefonica O2 Czech Republic a s - Company Capsule market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Telefonica O2 Czech Republic a s - Company Capsule" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, financial ratios, key competitors, financial analysis, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Telefonica O2 Czech Republic a s"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Identifies crucial company information about "Telefonica O2 Czech Republic a s" along with major products and services for business intelligence requirements.

- Provides key ratios on company's financial performance.

- Identifies key employees to assist with key business decisions.

- Provides annual and interim financial ratios.



ReasonsToBuy

- Enhance your understanding of "Telefonica O2 Czech Republic a s"

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding customers' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

- Qualify prospective partners, affiliates or suppliers.

- Acquire up-to-date company information and an understanding of the company's financial health.



Key Highlights

Telefonica Czech Republic, a.s. (Telefonica), formerly known as Telefonica O2 Czech Republic a. s is a telecommunication service provider based in Czech Republic. The company offers a broad portfolio of voice and data services. It operates through two business segments: fixed and mobile. Telefonica's fixed segment provides network communication services using a fixed network, WiFi infrastructure and information and communication technology (ICT) services. The company's mobile segment offers mobile communication services. It also operates a huge fixed and mobile network, which includes 3rd generation network, CDMA and UMTS for voice, data and video transmission. Telefonica also provides data services and consultancy, public service of lease of lines in the fixed telecommunication network and real-time mobile payment services. The company along with its subsidiaries and affiliates operates across Austria, Slovakia and Czech Republic. It operates as a subsidiary of Telefonica S.A. Telefonica is headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic.



Companies Mentioned



Telefonica O2 Czech Republic a s



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