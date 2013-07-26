Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Telefonos de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V.: Technology and Communications - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Telefonos de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V.: Technology and Communications - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Telefonos de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Telefonos de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons To Buy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Telefonos de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Telefonos de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (Telmex) is a leading telecommunication service provider in Mexico. The company provides fixed line telecommunication and fixed local and long distance telephone services. It also offers broadband Internet access, data and video services, IPTV, hosted services and interconnection services. In addition, Telmex provides cloud computing solutions, data center operations, software development services, managed security solutions and conferencing services. The company serves residential customers, small and medium enterprises, national and international corporate clients and government agencies. Telmex is the fixed line telecom business of America Movil in Mexico, with 14.22 million fixed-line voice and 8.45 million broadband subscribers. Telmex is headquartered in Cuauhtemoc, Mexico.



Companies Mentioned



Telefonos de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/128103/telefonos-de-mexico-sab-de-cv-technology-and-communications-company-profile-and-swot-report.html



Contact:

Ana Viste

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###