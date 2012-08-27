New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2012 -- GlobalData's new report, "Telehealth and Telemedicine - Global Opportunity Assessment, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2018" provides key data, information and analysis on the global sports medicine implants market. The report provides market landscape, competitive landscape and market trends information on the telehealth and telemedicine market. The report provides comprehensive information on the key trends affecting the market, and key analytical content on the market dynamics. The report also reviews the competitive landscape and technology offerings.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Key geographies covered include the US, Europe and Asia Pacific.
- Key segments covered include telehealth and telemedicine and mobile health.
- Annualized market revenues data from forecast forward for seven years to 2018.
- Qualitative analysis of key market trends, market drivers, and restraints within the telehealth and telemedicine market.
- The report also covers information on the leading market players, the competitive landscape, and the leading pipeline products and technologies.
- Key players covered include Philips Healthcare, AMD Global Telemedicine, Intel - GE Innovations, Aerotel Medical Systems, Honeywell, AT&T, Cisco, Verizon Business, Polycom, Sony Corporation and Robert Bosch Healthcare.
