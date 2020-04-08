Telehealth Market Diversely Changing Trends with Potential Business Growth 2030 : Cerner Corporation, Tunstall Group, American Well, Medtronic

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- Telehealth or sometimes known as telemedicine is the online distribution of medical services and information through telecommunication technologies or electronic information. It enables the contact between the patient and clinician, patient's care, education, advice, intervention, reminders, and remote admissions for supervising and diagnosis. Telehealth is majorly used in cases when the rural areas do not have proper transport facility, mobility is difficult, scarcity of healthcare professionals, where telehealth bridges the gap. Besides these, telehealth is an ideal provider of distance learning, helps in long-distance meetings, assists in monitoring, helps in presentations in practitioners, offers online information, and effectively integrates healthcare system and health data management.



Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Telehealth Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global telehealth market was estimated to account for over US$ 5.7 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~24% from 2019 to 2030.



Top Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the telehealth market include Cerner Corporation, Tunstall Group, Vidyo, Inc., Medvivo Group Ltd, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd, American Well, Resideo Technologies, Inc., Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Cisco, among others.



In addition, telehealth has the facility to include two physicians over a video conferencing for discussing over a case, allows the progression of a robotic surgery happening via remote accessibility, allowing physicians to offer physical therapy with the help of digital monitoring devices, combination of real-time feed and applications, provision digital conferencing between patient-practitioner, and also video call understanding during consultation, and more.



Some examples of telehealth include monitoring of crucial signals via remote access, health education services, and remotely accessed physician-patient consultation. Besides remote detection of changes in medical conditions in domestic, this technology permits e-prescriptions and remote prescribed medical treatments.



North America is estimated to account for the highest CAGR in the telehealth market over the forecast period. Rising healthcare expenses, upcoming regulatory policies, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, shortage of physicians, implementation of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), and increasing funds for telehealth will boost market growth. For instance, in February 2018, U.S. President Donald Trump signed the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 (BBA) that impacts major changes for telehealth policies in Medicare by incorporating policies from the Senate's Creating High-Quality Results and Outcomes Necessary to Improve Chronic (CHRONIC) Care Act. The U.S. represents one of the largest markets for telehealth followed by Canada in the North America region.



ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY



MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT

Overview

Drivers

Barriers/Challenges

Opportunities



