Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2020 -- The "Telehealth Market 2020" is likely to expand considerably with impetus from the ability of telehealth to serve the rural population. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Telehealth: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2019-2026," The Global Telehealth Market was valued at US$ 49.8 Bn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the market will reach US$ 266.8 Bn by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 23.4%.



Report Highlights:



Detailed Historical Overview

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market Dynamics of the Industry

In-depth Market Segmentation

Historical and Projected Market Sizing in Terms of Value

Recent Market Trends and Impact Factors

R&D Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage



Key Companies and Manufacturers Covered:



The study covers key players operating in the market along with prime schemes and strategies implemented by each player to hold high positions in the industry. Such a tough vendor landscape provides a competitive outlook of the industry, consequently existing as a key insight.



American Well

Teladoc Health

Doctor On Demand

GlobalMed

Dictum Health, Inc

LLC

InTouch Technologies, Inc.

MDLIVE Inc.

Encounter Telehealth

HelloMD

SnapMD, Inc.



Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/telehealth-market-101065



Technological Advancements to Fuel Demand for Telehealth Services



The technological advancements in telehealth products and services have fuelled the demand for telehealth services across the world. The advent of user-friendly systems has contributed to a high demand, which in turn has led to an increase in the global telehealth market value in recent years. In 2019, InTouch announced the launch of a fully integrated end-to-end virtual platform aimed at providing enhanced patient care solutions. 'Solo' was a flexible platform integrated with services such as enhanced emergency care solutions, direct-to-patient, and direct-to-customer, which in turn will contribute to the growth of the global telehealth market in the coming years.



Company Collaborations Are Proving Chief Growth Drivers



Due to the increasing demand, telehealth market companies are adopting collaborative strategies with the aim of expanding business on a global scale. Furthermore, leading companies in the telehealth industry are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to gain competitive strength. Companies are trying to incorporate modern industrial concepts with a view to gain more end users. Fortune Business Insights expects market collaborations will help companies generate substantial telehealth market revenue.



In April 2018, American Well acquired Avizia Limited with the aim of strengthening its position among the companies in the telehealth industry. American Well's acquisition of Avizia will help the company take a big leap in the telehealth market, owing to the exceptional portfolio of telehealth services bolstered by Avizia. The report includes company mergers, similar to American Well's latest acquisition and signifies the impact of such M&As on the global telehealth market.



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/telehealth-market-101065



Detailed Table of Content:



1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1. Overview of Telehealth Services

4.2. Regulatory Scenario - For Key Countries

4.3. Reimbursement Scenario - For Key Countries

4.4. New Product Launch

4.5. Overview of Countries with Telehealth Policies

4.6. Technological Advancements in Telehealth Market

4.7. Startups with their Funding Overview

4.8. Key industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

5. Global Telehealth Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

5.2.1. Products

5.2.2. Services

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

5.3.1. Telemedicine

5.3.2. Patient Monitoring

5.3.3. Continuous Medical Education

5.3.4. Others

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Modality

5.4.1. Store-and-forward (Asynchronous)

5.4.2. Real-time (Synchronous)

5.4.3. Remote Patient Monitoring

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

5.5.1. Healthcare Facilities

5.5.2. Homecare

5.5.3. Others

5.6. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.6.1. North America

5.6.2. Europe

5.6.3. Asia Pacific

5.6.4. Latin America

5.6.5. Middle East & Africa

6. North America Telehealth Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

6.2.1. Products

6.2.2. Services

6.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

6.3.1. Telemedicine

6.3.2. Patient Monitoring

6.3.3. Continuous Medical Education

6.3.4. Others

6.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Modality

6.4.1. Store-and-forward (Asynchronous)

6.4.2. Real-time (Synchronous)

6.4.3. Remote Patient Monitoring

6.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

6.5.1. Healthcare Facilities

6.5.2. Homecare

6.5.3. Others

6.6. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

6.6.1. U.S.

6.6.2. Canada

TOC Continued….



Research Methodology:



Fortune Business Insights follows a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.



Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.



For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/telehealth-market-101065



Reasons to Purchase this Report:



Estimates Telehealth Market trends with SWOT analysis.

Detailed business profiles including product offerings, recent developments, key financial information, and strategies employed by main market players.

Analysis of various regions and countries that includes the demand and supply based actions, which consequently have a major influence on the market's expansion.

Market dynamics and opportunities for growth for players in the near future.

Competitive landscape describing the market revenue shares of key players.

Market segmentation analysis that deals with quantitative and qualitative research, discussing the influence of policy-based and economical aspects.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



What are the key technological and Telehealth Market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

Why Choose Fortune Business Insights?

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Telehealth Market growth?



More Trending Topics from Fortune Business Insights:



Cataract Surgical Devices Market to Reach USD 9.98 Billion by 2026; Presence of Favorable Reimbursement Policies to Aid Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™



Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market to Reach USD 2.74 Billion by 2026; Rising Prevalence of Surgical Site Infections to Boost Growth: Fortune Business Insights™



Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccines Market to Reach USD 11.15 billion by 2026; Growing Efficacy and Improvement in Vaccines to Augment Healthy Growth, states Fortune Business Insights™



About Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



Contact Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.



308, Supreme Headquarters,



Survey No. 36, Baner,



Pune-Bangalore Highway,



Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.



Phone:



US :+1 424 253 0390



UK : +44 2071 939123



APAC : +91 744 740 1245



Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com



Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs