Telehealth Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2019-2030 - Cerner, Tunstall Group, Vidyo

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2020 -- Telehealth refers to delivering health-associated solutions and data through telecommunications-based technologies. Telehealth enhances healthcare services and increases feasibility among them. Telehealth allows healthcare practitioners to easily offer their services including consultation, care management, diagnosis and self-management using information & communication technologies (ICT). These services are being offered through various modes of delivery such as on-premise, web-based, and cloud-based.



The significant market growth can be attributed to the growing geriatric population followed by several benefits offered by telehealth. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases and improvements in telecommunication infrastructure in emerging countries are anticipated to boost market growth further, over the forecast period. The rate of adoption of telehealth is gradually increasing, especially in the field of radiology, cardiology, and online consultation, further augmenting market growth. Extensive research & development activities by major companies and universities across the globe to introduce new technologies with maximum safety & precision are expected to contribute significantly to market expansion.



Major Key Players of the Telehealth Market are:

Cerner, Tunstall Group, Vidyo, Medvivo Group, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd, American Well, Resideo Technologies, Inc., Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Cisco, among others.



Additionally, the aging population is contributing considerably to the overall market growth. According to the World Health Organization, the proportion of the world's population over 60 years will nearly double from 12% to 22% between 2015 and 2050. Aging is a process that results from the impact of the accumulation of a wide variety of molecular and cellular damage over time. This leads to a gradual decrease in physical and mental capacity, a growing risk of diseases, and ultimately, death. These chronic illnesses cause an increasing burden on health systems and require treatment, which will boost the need for telehealth services. This, in turn, aids substantial growth of the telehealth market.



The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases along with rising healthcare expenditures and the high adoption rates of health IT infrastructure to support telehealth initiatives are expected to further boost market growth. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, chronic diseases are among the most prevalent and costly health conditions in the U.S. Approximately 45% or 133 million Americans suffer from at least one chronic disease and the number is growing. This is expected to propel growth of the telehealth market.



Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/243



In the end, Telehealth industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



